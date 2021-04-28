Napa winter homeless shelter to leave Expo in June as fairground slowly reopens

"The Expo has to do what it has to do (but) man, we need the shelter space," said Gardner. "If you want to keep the camps to a minimum, you need a safe place for folks to go."

Elsewhere on the Third Street fairground, Napa County has removed equipment from the Napa Bingo Emporium that would have been used to treat COVID-19 patients in the event of an extreme surge of the virus, according to Upton and former Expo CEO Joe Anderson.

The fair authority is working with directors of the bingo programs – which support local youth and high school music and sports programs – on a plan to reopen the hall that can pass muster with county and California health authorities, Anderson told the Expo board.

Napa Valley Expo to pursue in-person June carnival and July livestock auction A Junior Livestock Auction in July, and a carnival in late June, could become the Expo's first in-person summer events since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

CANV Food Bank operations at the Expo are currently scheduled to continue through June 30, Anderson said Tuesday. Food distribution through the program moved to the fairground from the parking lot of New Technology High School, on Yajome Street near the food bank's pantry, after the Napa school district's March 1 expansion of in-person instruction from two to four half-days a week increased traffic around the campus.