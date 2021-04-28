Napa winter homeless shelter to leave Expo in June as fairground slowly reopens

The wintertime homeless shelter that has continuously housed some of Napa’s most vulnerable residents through the coronavirus pandemic will finally close in mid-June, ending more than a year and a half of nearly continuous operation.
Napa County will close shelter operations at the Napa Valley Expo June 15, according to county spokesperson Janet Upton. The closing date, two months later than the end of the typical winter shelter season, will conclude an unexpectedly lengthy run for a program that switched to year-round operation in March 2020, when the spreading COVID-19 emergency led the county to house its unsheltered population as quickly as possible.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The shelter program’s departure was announced Tuesday during the meeting of the state-owned Expo’s board, which is seeking to gradually bring visitors back to a fairground largely bereft of guests over 13 months marked by social distancing and shelter-at-home orders during the pandemic.
About 40 to 45 people a night have stayed at the Expo shelter during the COVID-19 emergency, according to Brandon Gardner, Napa Police's homeless outreach specialist. With the facility's closure looming and the demand outstripping supply at other shelters, the city is working with Abode Services, the county's provider of services to the homeless community, to have as many people housed or reconnected with relatives as possible, he said Wednesday morning.
"The Expo has to do what it has to do (but) man, we need the shelter space," said Gardner. "If you want to keep the camps to a minimum, you need a safe place for folks to go."
Elsewhere on the Third Street fairground, Napa County has removed equipment from the Napa Bingo Emporium that would have been used to treat COVID-19 patients in the event of an extreme surge of the virus, according to Upton and former Expo CEO Joe Anderson.
The fair authority is working with directors of the bingo programs – which support local youth and high school music and sports programs – on a plan to reopen the hall that can pass muster with county and California health authorities, Anderson told the Expo board.
A Junior Livestock Auction in July, and a carnival in late June, could become the Expo's first in-person summer events since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
CANV Food Bank operations at the Expo are currently scheduled to continue through June 30, Anderson said Tuesday. Food distribution through the program moved to the fairground from the parking lot of New Technology High School, on Yajome Street near the food bank's pantry, after the Napa school district's March 1 expansion of in-person instruction from two to four half-days a week increased traffic around the campus.
The slow withdrawal of emergency services from Expo property will open more of the facility to activities that have been shut down during the pandemic. Fairs, rock concerts and building rentals have been replaced by drive-through COVID-19 testing, emergency sheltering and, since March, distributions by the Napa Valley Food Bank.
In the 13 months since the coronavirus triggered shelter-at-home orders and social distancing directives across California, the Expo has seen one BottleRock music festival canceled and this year’s edition postponed from late May to early September. Most of the 2020 Town & Country Fair also was scrapped, save for a Junior Livestock Auction in August that was conducted online.
The county is planning vaccination clinics on weekends and evening, and may even come to your neighborhood.
Starting in June, a small stream of visitors came to the Expo’s RV park after a three-month closure early in the pandemic. A drive-in movie series debuted in October, only to be suspended during a spike in infections led to renewed restrictions over the Christmas season and into January.
Meanwhile, Expo leaders are preparing to revive the facility’s summer-season entertainment as in-person events, so long as the county avoids another surge of COVID-19 cases.
NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
Tuesday morning, Anderson announced plans to effectively split the annual fair into a carnival and food fair June 23-27 and a livestock exhibition July 7-11, culminating in the auction July 10. Both events await an approval vote by the Expo board in late May, and will require approval from the county and state health departments.
Carnival games, rides and food booths at the June event would be operated by an outside contractor and likely feature cashless payment, and no live music would be presented. Spectators would be invited to the livestock auction and animal judging contests in July, but without overnight accommodations for RV owners, and the auction also could be simulcast to allow remote participation.
Live musical performances are now permitted at limited capacity indoors in Napa Valley. The fate of larger gatherings — including BottleRock — appears undecided.
The state earlier announced a goal of lifting many curbs on large-scale gatherings starting June 15. Currently, Napa County’s orange-tier status on California’s scale of COVID-19 spread allows venues with a capacity up to 1,500 to host 15% of their normal maximum, or no more than 200 people. State guidance increases the cap to 35% for events where all guests can produce a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County and Cal Fire see downsides to a $1.5 million offer from Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture to base two Fire Boss planes here.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
Rich Anderson stepped down after serving as head coach of Vintage High varsity baseball for 26 of the last 29 seasons and is now on the staff …
Live musical performances are now permitted at limited capacity indoors in Napa Valley. The fate of larger gatherings — including BottleRock —…
Napa's Stone Brewing and landlord West Pueblo Partners are caught up in lease dispute at the historic Borreo Building.
Napa County Public Health officials say they have the capability to vaccinate 75% to 80% of the county's residents by summer, but have seen a …
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
Thirteen areas fully or mostly enclosed by the city of Napa — and home to some 2,100 people — remain in the unincorporated county.
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Napa County puts its Old Sonoma Road property on the market and bidders responded.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com