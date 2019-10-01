Barbara Pahre, Napa County's representative on the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, will serve a two-year term as the board president starting Oct. 1
Pahre, who was appointed by the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2000 to represent the county, is the second Napa representative to become president of the board since Lowell Edington’s presidency from 1970-1972. She was selected unanimously by the district's board of directors earlier this year.
Pahre succeeds outgoing board president Sabrina Hernández, who represents the City and County of San Francisco.
President Pahre is a retired associate superintendent for the Napa Valley Unified School District, and a retired adjunct professor at Chapman University/Brandman University.
She has served the Napa community as a member and past president of the American Association of University Women, Napa County Retired Teachers Association, California Dairy Council Advisory Board, as well as Napa’s Civil Service Commission, Wildlife Conservation Commission, the original Napa Open Space Committee, the early General Plan Review Committee, and FEMA Task Force.
Pahre is also proud of her work on the governing board of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, an organization that facilitates a free sanctuary food garden for the Napa Food Bank and Latinos Unidos of Napa Valley.