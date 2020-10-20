 Skip to main content
Napa woman arrested after vandalism to cigarette store

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Police were called to River Park Shopping Center in south Napa Monday afternoon on a report of a woman having thrown a rock through a window at Cigarettes and More. 

Employees, who said the woman had threatened to shoot them, had followed her across the street where she was contacted by officers.

The suspect, Yvette Phillips, a 46-year-old transient, was arrested for possible charges of felony vandalism and making criminal threats. She was also booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of resisting arrest after attempting to kick officers, police said.

Police said the suspect did not have a gun. The store sustained over $3,000 in damage.

