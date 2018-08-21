A Napa woman with a prior DUI conviction was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she was reported driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 101 early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The CHP and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office received calls about a vehicle traveling north on southbound U.S. Highway 101 near Golf Course Drive just after midnight, CHP Officer Kimberly Lemons said.
A sheriff's deputy saw signs of driver impairment after stopping the vehicle that exited the highway at Todd Road, Lemons said.
CHP officers determined the driver, Heike Kirchner, 42, was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Lemons said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.