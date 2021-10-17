Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the last three years, there have been four traumatic injuries — all reported as ankle injuries — that prompted a 911 response in Westwood Hills Park, according to Becerra.

Two of those injuries took place within three days of each other in August 2019; the third happened in Oct. 2020; another took place in May this year. (Rivera, because she was lifted out of the park by other hikers, never called 911, and wasn’t included in the list.)

Zoe Rodriguez was on a 50th birthday trip to Napa from New York in August 2019, and had to be airlifted to the hospital after an injury — fracturing her fibula and tearing a ligament — in the park.

Rodriguez said she — like Rivera — slipped as she began descending from the top of the park, down a rocky slope.

A friend who was with her also slipped at the same time, but fell backward and wasn’t seriously injured, Rodriguez said.

“The rocks and the ground were very dry and slippery,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t great conditions. And I know that sounds lame because it’s not like people are falling down every day, but on our particular day two of us fell at exactly the same time coming down those rocks.”