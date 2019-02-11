The Napa woman charged with critically injuring a Vine bus driver and fleeing the scene was responsible for a collision two months earlier that left a local man’s foot dangling from his body, a California Highway Patrol report shows.
James Yeager, 36, says he was decorating his southeast Napa home on the morning of Nov. 17 before the collision. He assembled his dancing “Rockin’ Santa” figure and strung lights along the first story of his house.
The Yeagers had extra Christmas lights that year. His five kids — aged 4, 5, 10, 11 and 16 — wanted to see the second story of their home illuminated, he said. Yeager, dressed in Nike sneakers and a sweatshirt, strapped on his helmet, hopped on his black Harley Davidson and left to purchase clips to hold the lights in place.
It was a clear Saturday morning, the CHP report said. Neighbors were outside, unloading groceries and working on a Christmas parade float, Yeager said.
Yeager told CHP that he was driving along Shetler Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. at about 30 to 35 mph. At the same time, Napa resident Alexandra Benay Varellas, 21, approached a stop sign on Parrish Road at Shetler in her Honda Civic, according to the report.
Varellas declined to comment for this article, but told CHP that she missed a turn, paused at the stop sign, did not see Yeager’s motorcycle to her right, and proceeded into Shetler to make a U-turn, according to the report.
Yeager’s motorcycle hit the right side of her Civic. His body went over the handlebars, hit the right side of her back window, rolled over to the front of her car and flew into the air, he said.
Varellas told police that she finished her U-turn, parked and returned to the scene to wait for emergency personnel, according to the report. She was there when CHP arrived.
But Yeager, who lay on the asphalt bloody and in excruciating pain, disagreed with her characterization of the moments after the collision.
“That’s when I saw her peel out and take off,” he said.
Yeager’s heart dropped, he said, and he was in shock. The collision occurred in a residential area and he screamed out for help, pleading with neighbors to chase down the car. Neighbors caught up to Varellas and took down her license plate information before she returned to the scene, he said.
“I can’t tell you the fear that I felt,” Yeager said. “When you’re on the ground and traumatized … you just feel this abandonment.”
CHP determined Varellas was at fault because she failed to yield to Yeager, but did not cite her. It’s not uncommon for an officer to decline to cite a driver who caused an accident, said Officer Vince Pompliano, who reviewed the report.
Yeager was given a ticket for driving with an expired license, court records show.
He said he was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he sat for hours with a broken hand and mangled foot. Yeager said he spent Thanksgiving on the couch, with his foot propped up.
Doctors said Yeager could have his foot amputated or have surgeons attempt to salvage it. The recovery time for amputation might be faster, which could mean the difference between keeping and losing his house, he said. Yeager couldn’t bring himself to accept a lifetime of hopping to the shower each morning and crawling to bed at night.
Doctors at Kaiser facilities in Vacaville and San Francisco have performed five surgeries on Yeager since the collision.
The bottom of his foot, which had been sewed up, died and was ripped off, he said. Doctors took tissue from the length of his thigh and sewed it onto his foot and ankle. That surgery lasted almost 14 hours — slightly longer than the 10-hour follow-up surgery he needed to reconnect nerves to that part of his foot, he said.
While in the hospital, Yeager said he started to forgive Varellas for her role in the incident. He had good medical insurance, he was alive, and accidents happen, he said.
Then Yeager’s wife, while visiting him in the hospital, saw on Facebook that Napa police had arrested Varellas on suspicion of committing a January hit-and-run that left 62-year-old bus driver Mary Jackson seriously hurt after she attempted to jaywalk across Soscol Avenue. Yeager said he was heartbroken.
“Mistakes happen, but do they happen twice?” he said.
Varellas has pleaded not guilty to a felony hit-and-run charge in court, records show. A police report filed in court says that she told a Napa police officer twice that she collided with Jackson.
Yeager, a Kaiser sonographer, said he has good health insurance but is worried he won’t be able to return to his role. Money is becoming tight — disability pays only so much, and he said he expects to run out of sick leave, vacation time and start losing benefits in March.
Jackson, victim of the January hit-and-run, faces a financial predicament of her own.
Her family created a GoFundMe page to crowd-source donations and defray the cost of medical treatment for injuries including a fractured skull, fractures to both legs and arms, broken ribs and vertebrae, a broken collarbone and shoulder and internal injuries.
Ray Baslee, Jackson’s brother, said his sister is making progress every day and will probably not need additional surgeries.
She’s had four major surgeries, including a recent procedure involving both of her knees at Kaiser’s Vacaville facility, and will probably face another three months of bed rest before starting therapy, he said.
Yeager reached out to Baslee to notify him of his incident, and Baslee said he was surprised.
“We were comparing notes and it just seemed to be true to form,” Baslee said.
Jackson does not recall the crash and did not know that she had been hit by a car, Baslee said. Her memory seems fine otherwise and she hopes to find room in a Napa facility that can care for her.
Yeager, meanwhile, has been recovering at home in Napa since Jan. 24, where he must keep his foot elevated all but two hours per day, an hour at a time. His family redresses his wound twice a day.
He jokes that he’s become a “couch parent,” and says it pains him that his 4- and 5-year-old children don’t understand why their dad can’t walk, play or help coach softball like before.
Yeager said he feels a mix of emotions.
“I feel blessed regardless,” he said.