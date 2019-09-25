A Napa woman was convicted of three animal cruelty charges Tuesday, months after a neighbor discovered her dog with a pronged collar.
Pronged collars are used to train dogs and feature metal prongs that can dig into the dog's neck. In this case, the woman's then-7-month-old German Shepherd-Border Collie mix named Enzo had a metal collar embedded in his neck so deeply that the prongs were not immediately visible, according to a press release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
The injuries caused infection and were discovered by a neighbor in October 2018, after Enzo left his owner's backyard while she was at work, the DA's Office said.
Enzo was taken to a veterinary hospital where he was sedated to have the prongs surgically removed, prosecutors wrote. Puncture wounds were all over his neck and the veterinarian determined his neck had slowly grown into the collar for at least two to eight weeks.
A Napa County jury found Natalie Covarrubias, 28, guilty of two felony counts of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for failure to care for an animal. Napa County Superior Court Judge Francisca P. Tisher sided over the four-day trial, the DA's Office wrote.
Covarrubias' public defender, Aric Bright, declined to comment on the case but said it was likely that he would appeal upon sentencing.
Deputy DAs Taryn Hunter and Kayla Richeson prosecuted the case.
Hunter said in the press release that the verdict shows Napa County cares about animals and poor treatment will not be tolerated. Such cases are especially concerning, she said, because animals rely on their owners and can't speak up.
The Napa Police Department and Napa County Animal Services aided in the investigation of Covarrubias's case.
Covarrubias will be sentenced Oct. 23.