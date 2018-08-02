A 60-year-old Napa woman pleaded no contest to three counts of arson of a forest land in Napa County Superior Court on Thursday, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.
Debra Ann Windholz was arrested in December after authorities allege she started fires near the north end of Lake Berryessa. Windholz was charged with setting 11 fires in the area of Berryessa Knoxville Road between Oct. 30, 2015 and Aug. 10, 2017, the DA said.
Cal Fire, who conducted the investigation, found that the fires had all been maliciously set.
Windholz, who was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in September, pleaded no contest to three counts of arson of a forest land during a settlement conference on Thursday. Windholz will face four years of probation and up to six months in jail, the DA said. She will also be required to register as an arson offender.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept .18.
None of the charges filed against Windholz are connected to the Tubbs, Partrick, or Atlas fires that occurred in Napa County last October.