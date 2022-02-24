Napa woman Crystal McCarthy remembered as best friend to all

Friends and family of Crystal Lea McCarthy came together at two memorial events this month to remember and celebrate her life, and are set to gather again in Sacramento for a public benefit memorial concert on Sunday.

McCarthy, 37, a musician, artist, culinary worker and Napa resident for about two years, went missing near the Napa River on Dec. 13, 2021. In the following days, Napa law enforcement and many of her friends — some of whom traveled out to Napa from Sacramento or the greater Bay Area — carried out intensive search efforts in areas around the river. McCarthy’s body was found in the river on Dec. 23.

The memorial events were planned in part to celebrate McCarthy’s bright, welcoming personality, according to several of her friends. Echoing the comments of many speakers at the memorial events, Drew Wright, McCarthy’s boyfriend and organizer of a Feb. 3 Napa memorial event, said McCarthy really did brighten up rooms for others.

“The amount of people she touched, if you knew her you’d understand,” Wright said. “She was the most nonjudgmental person, the most welcoming, the most bubbly and just full of life. And so you couldn’t not be drawn to her; you couldn’t not be friends with her.”

Wright said that though he personally hasn’t found much closure, the amount of support he’s found from friends of McCarthy has been “kind of overwhelming,” and that it’s been beautiful — particularly with the breakdown of social connections during the COVID-19 pandemic — to see how the people who loved her have come together.

Galine Tumosova, one of McCarthy’s close friends, organized a Feb.5 memorial event that took place at the El Rio Bar in San Francisco. Tumosova said she first met McCarthy about 12 years ago, while she was practicing with her Sacramento-based band FAVORS.

“She was just like playing drums with her bright orange hair, full of life and joy and dancing around,” Tumosova said. “I was mesmerized with her and right away wanted to become best friends with her. And we did. We were inseparable since then; we called each other twins because our spirits — we felt like they were very similar.”

Tumosova said she knew the San Francisco event was something McCarthy would’ve wanted. Many of McCarthy’s friends were present at the event, which took place outside in the courtyard of the El Rio bar. They celebrated McCarthy’s life while mourning her loss, Tumosova said. Some of McCarthy’s favorite music was played, she added, and drag queen Pirhanna gave a performance of the David Bowie song "Moonage Daydream."

“A lot of people call her our best friend,” Tumosova said “She was kind of like this majestic, rock-n-roll wonderful creature; we’d never met anyone like this before. I think that’s why at every memorial that’s happening; it was important to capture that. It’s something we’re all going to miss very much, and it’s also something that made her so special.”

McCarthy’s father Mark McCarthy also gave a speech celebrating his daughter’s life. He said she was a creative soul who sought to understand others, who made people feel truly seen. She also possessed an incredibly resilient spirit, he said, and he was in awe of how profound an impact she made on many people, though he was not surprised.

“Crystal connected with other people in a way that no one else could,” Mark McCarthy said. "There was never a soul that she couldn’t connect with. She once called someone a ‘majestic creature of light,’ and although that’s such a Crystal thing to say, it is Crystal; it speaks so much to who she was as a human being.”

Amanda Chavez, McCarthy’s close friend and organizer of the public Sacramento event — set to take place at the Red Museum at 212 15 St., from noon to 5 p.m. — said it’s highly important to her that the event focus on celebrating the positives of McCarthy’s life and the joy she brought to others.

Most prominently, that means the event will feature several live music acts from bands and musicians with connections to Crystal, who was highly involved in the Sacramento music scene. The event, seeking to raise money for McCarthy’s family, will also include sales of art and other assorted items Crystal loved, such as plants and vintage clothing.

The event will include a $10 cover charge to make sure there’s guaranteed funds coming in, Chavez said, and all money raised will be donated to McCarthy’s family.

“Of course there’s going to be sad moments throughout the day, but I really want to focus on the color and the positive light that Crystal was to lots of people,” Chavez said. “And so I am just really putting my energy into making something special for her.”

Chavez said she met McCarthy in Sacramento. Along with music, they both shared an interest in fashion. McCarthy used to model Chavez’ vintage clothing line, and Chavez said she got into photography because McCarthy let her borrow her camera to take photos. Chavez also said she used to call McCarthy “her little Fizzgig” — after the small, furry Muppet in the 1982 Jim Henson film "The Dark Crystal."

McCarthy did certainly face significant struggles in her life, Chavez added, such as caring for a sick mother.

“She definitely did not like to show that side of herself; she definitely did not like to let people know when she was struggling,” Chavez said. “She’d always just keep smiling. I swear I can still hear her voice all the time. I would get in my moods and get bratty, and she would just be like, ‘come here’ and, I’m like, ‘get away from me my feet stink right now, I don’t want you near me.’ And she would grab my feet. That’s the kind of person she was; she would turn your mood around so quickly.”

Chavez added it’s been hard on her that McCarthy only met her 4-year-old son once, during a moment in time when neither were highly involved in each other’s lives. Because she knows McCarthy loved him, Chavez said, she’ll be bringing her son to the Sacramento event celebrating McCarthy’s.

“I know that she’s totally in love with that little guy even though he hasn’t been around,” Chavez said. “So it’s going to be an up and down day, but I think at the end, we’re going to really capture the vibrant life of her, and that’s what she was. She was just a vibrant, colorful soul. I’m going to be wearing bright, brightness because that’s how she always was; she was always bright and colorful and loved unicorns and dinosaurs.”

A GoFundMe to support McCarthy's family and cover memorial expenses was set up in December and has raised $14,930.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

