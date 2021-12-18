Napa woman Crystal McCarthy reported missing by police

A 37-year-old Napa woman has been reported missing after last being seen Monday night, according to Napa Police.

Crystal McCarthy was reported missing Tuesday morning after her boyfriend told police he had last seen and talked to her the night before, at their home in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to police Sgt. Pete Piersig. The boyfriend said he was working Monday evening and learned McCarthy was not home when he returned shortly after midnight.

A roommate of McCarthy and the boyfriend was home late Monday, and had spoken with McCarthy just before 9 p.m. that night when she asked about an umbrella during the tail end of a weekend rainstorm in the Bay Area, Piersig said in an email Saturday. Later, at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the roommate received a food order McCarthy had placed, but assumed she was in her bedroom.

McCarthy’s boyfriend told police he searched the area early Tuesday morning and found some of her belongings near the western bank of the Napa River, under the Lincoln Avenue bridge a short distance from their home, Piersig reported.

Napa Police assigned a detective to the case, following standard practice in missing-person cases. Detectives met with McCarthy’s boyfriend and roommate and spoke with the woman’s relatives and friends, according to Piersig, who said police have been told it is out of character for McCarthy to lose contact with family or friends.

Police detectives reported no activity on McCarthy’s bank accounts, and her cellphone was in her house. McCarthy also did not show up for work at a downtown business, and family and friends had not heard from her as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Piersig said.

As of late Saturday afternoon, McCarthy’s boyfriend, roommate, relatives and friends were cooperating fully with Napa Police detectives and foul play was not suspected, according to the department.

Witnesses told police that in recent months, McCarthy had befriended a homeless woman and brought food and beverages to her and others, according to Piersig. Heavy rain was falling Monday night – in the late stages of a storm that dumped upwards of 4 inches over much of the Napa Valley – and the Napa River tide was high around the time McCarthy was last seen, according to police, who said McCarthy may have gone into the river and been swept away.

Detectives have walked the Napa River banks since the disappearance, and a California Highway Patrol Air Operations crew checked the river area Thursday during a spate of clear weather. (CHP reported that budget constraints prevented Air Operations from searching for McCarthy until a crew was airborne for another mission, Piersig said.)

Police detectives are fielding tips and are continuing to look for McCarthy, who was described as 5 feet 4 inches, 155 pounds, with orange hair and green eyes. She does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Crystal McCarthy or what she was doing on the night of Monday, Dec. 13, is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.