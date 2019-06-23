Since being diagnosed seven years ago with a degenerative brain disease, Cynthia Guzman has been a crusader for Alzheimer's and related disorders.
She's gone to Washington, D.C. to lobby for research money. She advised actress Julianne Moore for her role as an early-onset Alzheimer's patient in the movie "Still Alice." In 2015, she was honored by Rep. Mike Thompson as a Woman of the Year.
Now 70, Guzman lives at The Meadows of Napa Valley and her disease continues to advance, causing her to cut back on some of her activities, but there is still much that this "poster child" for brain diseases can do.
During June, she is featured in one of six ads in a national campaign created by the Ad Council for the Alzheimer's Association as part of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month.
Using animation, the Ad Council video "Cynthia's Story" captures the moment when Guzman stopped at a stop sign seven years ago, then couldn't remember why she was in her vehicle or where she was going.
Guzman and her son, Ed Ortiz, who lives in St. Helena, narrate the video, which shows the buildings in the urban landscape around Guzman flying off into space, leaving her alone and confused.
This frightening event triggered Guzman drawing on the support of her family and an early discovery of a dementia caused by Lewy bodies -- proteins that contribute to Parkinson's disease and various dementias -- in her brain.
"It was very scary," said Ortiz who was riding with his mom when she experienced the sudden mental lapse. Fortunately, "It created an opportunity for us to find out what's going on and deal with our problem early," he said.
Guzman sat down last week with her son to share how her life is going these days.
"I get up every morning. I'm active. I come in here to eat supper every night so my life isn't bad," said Guzman, who was seated near The Meadows' elegant dining area. "I'm on the computer. I enjoy craft stuff. I enjoy pictures of my family."
Guzman displays the engaging personality and sense of humor that impressed an interviewer in a 2015 Register story, which confounds people who first meet her, Ortiz said.
"She's mistaken for not having a mental impairment," he said.
In fact, "she can't drive, she can't handle her own finances, her writing skills have diminished quite a bit," her son said.
Lewy bodies cause physical problems that outpace dementia, Ortiz said. His mother has five or six chronic conditions that require multiple specialists and frequent trips to doctors' offices and medical facilities, he said.
"My physical health is worse than my brain," said Guzman, who was using a walker. Her knees are giving out, she has difficulty swallowing and her vision is deteriorating, she said.
Guzman said she can't travel alone. On a flight with her son, "I got lost on the plane" and tried to tell a stranger that he was sitting in her seat.
When she recently delivered a three-page speech, she mistook the third page for the second page, but didn't know the difference. "I can read the words, but the words don't mean anything," she said.
Mother and son flew to Chicago for the launch of the Ad Council campaign, which features people recounting their telltale moments when it became apparent that their brains weren't working normally.
Each ad has the tagline: "When something feels different, it could be Alzheimer's."
A new survey by the Alzheimer’s Association revealed that nearly 9 in 10 Americans say they would want others to tell them if they were showing signs of memory loss, thinking problems or other symptoms of cognitive decline. However, nearly 3 in 4 Americans say that talking to a close family member about such issues would be challenging for them.
“Discussing Alzheimer’s is challenging for families and this campaign tackles the issue directly,” said Michael Carson, chief marketing officer, Alzheimer’s Association. “Initiating conversations sooner can enable early diagnosis, which offers many important benefits, including allowing more time for critical care planning, better disease management and providing diagnosed individuals a voice in their future care."
Ortiz said he and his mom were happy to give media interviews on their Chicago trip because of all the work that the Alzheimer's Association does to support research and services.
Guzman said she had one criticism of her depiction in the video: "I told them I wanted to look a lot more like Beyoncé," she said.
Officially, five million Americans have cognitive impairment, but the number is probably higher, Ortiz said. Because of the stigma, it's under-reported, he said.
Because of her particular type of impairment, Guzman said she will likely move someday from the regular retirement area at The Meadows to a nursing facility, not a memory care unit. "My physical health will bring me down faster," she said.
That said, her life is a good one, Guzman said. "You just got to take every day. Success is just getting out of bed."