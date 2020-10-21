Napa woman has hosted 'happy' Halloween tradition for decades

Any visitor to her block can tell exactly which house is Wynn’s. In addition to several dozen orange pumpkins, her yard is dotted with skulls, sunflowers, ghosts, witches, scarecrows, inflatable decorations, corn stalks and much, much more.

“It’s been fun collecting stuff along the way,” Wynn said. Most of her finds come from garage sales or thrift stores, she said. “Every year I get a few more things and put them in.”

What is it about Halloween that she enjoys so much?

“I really like the scarecrows and the pumpkins,” she said. Each Halloween display is a little bit different from the year before. “I don’t get too scary because of the little kids,” she noted. Her décor is meant to showcase “the fun, happy side” of Oct. 31.

Instead of giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, she buys trinkets, stickers and other little items to hand out. "Kids get plenty of candy" on Oct. 31, explained Wynn. Her "treat" is "something different."

Many people ask Wynn where she stores all of her goodies when the holidays end. “I have a storage shed (and) I pack it very carefully,” she noted. “The overflow goes into the garage.”