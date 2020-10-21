Napa woman has hosted 'happy' Halloween tradition for decades

From Labor Day to Christmas Marlene Wynn of Napa is one busy woman.
Come early September, while most people are enjoying their last sips of summer, Wynn has already started one of her biggest annual projects — decorating the outside of her house for Halloween.
And she doesn’t stop there. Halloween transitions into Thanksgiving which transitions right into Christmas. From September to December, it’s nonstop holidays at 120 Hennessy Drive.
Located on a corner, and with plenty of front yard space, “This house was made to be decorated,” said Wynn.
For about 25 years Wynn has decked out the outside of her house (almost directly across the street from Tulocay Cemetery) for the fall and other holidays.
And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I really did it for the memories for my kids,” Wynn said. Yet it also reminded Wynn of her own childhood. “It brings out the kid in you as an adult. It’s just fun.”
And during hard times, such as this COVID-19 pandemic, “the decorations made me feel happier and other people feel happier.”
Now that her children are in their 40s, “It’s just become a tradition” — one that Napans of many ages have come to anticipate and appreciate.
Any visitor to her block can tell exactly which house is Wynn’s. In addition to several dozen orange pumpkins, her yard is dotted with skulls, sunflowers, ghosts, witches, scarecrows, inflatable decorations, corn stalks and much, much more.
“It’s been fun collecting stuff along the way,” Wynn said. Most of her finds come from garage sales or thrift stores, she said. “Every year I get a few more things and put them in.”
What is it about Halloween that she enjoys so much?
“I really like the scarecrows and the pumpkins,” she said. Each Halloween display is a little bit different from the year before. “I don’t get too scary because of the little kids,” she noted. Her décor is meant to showcase “the fun, happy side” of Oct. 31.
Instead of giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, she buys trinkets, stickers and other little items to hand out. "Kids get plenty of candy" on Oct. 31, explained Wynn. Her "treat" is "something different."
Many people ask Wynn where she stores all of her goodies when the holidays end. “I have a storage shed (and) I pack it very carefully,” she noted. “The overflow goes into the garage.”
She spends about two whole days setting up her Halloween display, said Wynn. “It takes me a whole early morning to afternoon just to pull it out” of her shed, she said. “Once the scarecrows are up and the pumpkins are up, the rest goes pretty quick.”
Wynn’s fall decorating plan is tried and true.
“After Halloween, I take most of the pumpkins and gory stuff down and I’ll add more plain pumpkins and turkeys. All the scarecrows stay until Thanksgiving and then it turns into Christmas.” And Wynn doesn’t stop there — she also decorates for Valentine’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July, Easter and even Labor Day.
Did she ever skip a year, or a holiday?
She must have, said Wynn, because that’s how she realized how popular her holiday displays were. People stopped to ask if she was OK. She got notes and letters.
“I had no idea” her house was so popular, she said. “But it’s kind of nice that people care.”
Photos: A 'happy' Halloween on Hennessy Drive in Napa.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
