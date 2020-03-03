Napa woman learns that her deceased uncle was a killer

“I could only imagine the pain and frustration of not having closure. All this was shocking to me. I knew my dad was not a nice man after the war but never thought he was a murderer (or) rapist,” he said.

The suspected killer died of a drug overdose in 1993 around age 42, police said.

It was his niece, Sophia Edwards, 26, who first uploaded her own DNA to the genealogy database GEDmatch.com, providing the familial link that led to her dead uncle, she said.

Like the alleged killer’s son, she barely knew her own father and was curious about her family history.

The Napa mom was watching her local news last Thursday when she saw Vallejo Police finally solved the case and released her uncle’s photo.

“My initial reaction was utter shock,” she said in a phone interview Monday. “I never got to know my father and never met my uncle, but I recognized him. I had photos.”

The young mom and in-home care provider said she’s happy the process has provided answers to Sanders’ family.