Soscol Avenue collision 7/10/19

An 80-year-old woman crossing the street at Soscol Avenue and Pear Tree Lane was seriously hurt after a car struck her.

 Courtesy: Napa Police Department

The Napa woman who was hit by a car crossing Soscol Avenue in a crosswalk on Wednesday has been identified and is still in critical condition, police say.

Ann Howland, 80, was crossing Soscol at Pear Tree Lane when she was hit by a car turning northbound onto Soscol. She suffered head and facial injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Napa Police Department.

Police say the driver, 53-year-old Silvia Robledo of Calistoga, was cooperative and interviewed by officers. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be factors in the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Aaron Medina at 707-257-9223 or amedina@cityofnapa.org. Anonymous tips can be texted to Napa Police by typing "707NPD" to 847411 (tip411).

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.