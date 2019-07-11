The Napa woman who was hit by a car crossing Soscol Avenue in a crosswalk on Wednesday has been identified and is still in critical condition, police say.
Ann Howland, 80, was crossing Soscol at Pear Tree Lane when she was hit by a car turning northbound onto Soscol. She suffered head and facial injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Napa Police Department.
Police say the driver, 53-year-old Silvia Robledo of Calistoga, was cooperative and interviewed by officers. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be factors in the collision.
Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Aaron Medina at 707-257-9223 or amedina@cityofnapa.org. Anonymous tips can be texted to Napa Police by typing "707NPD" to 847411 (tip411).