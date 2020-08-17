Napa woman sustains major injuries in Yountville crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two cars crashed Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Washington Street in Yountville, sending one motorist to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A car driven by Christine Random, 35, of Napa made a left turn from Washington onto southbound Highway 29, but failed to yield to a southbound car driven by Jordan Watson, 22, from Petaluma, the CHP said.

The collision caused major damage to both vehicles. Random was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with major injuries, while Watson was not injured, the CHP said.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

