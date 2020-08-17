You have permission to edit this article.
Napa woman sustains major injuries in Yountville crash

Two cars crashed Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Washington Street in Yountville, sending one motorist to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A car driven by Christine Random, 35, of Napa made a left turn from Washington onto southbound Highway 29, but failed to yield to a southbound car driven by Jordan Watson, 22, from Petaluma, the CHP said.

The collision caused major damage to both vehicles. Random was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with major injuries, while Watson was not injured, the CHP said.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

