Mill Valley police arrested three burglary suspects after a traffic stop on Camino Alto.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when an officer saw a vehicle with no license plates driving through the Mill Valley Recreation Center parking lot. The officer stopped the car and learned the three occupations are on probation.
"A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed numerous drug packages and drug paraphernalia as well as three stolen bicycles," the police department said. "The vehicle was also scattered with various bags and backpacks containing miscellaneous tools, lights and lock picking and cutting equipment commonly associated with burglary and theft. There were also numerous items of identification, credit cards and checks that did not belong to anyone in the vehicle."
Police arrested Cody James Dorney, 31, of Oakland, Shalah Suzanne Neller, 38, of Napa and James Redfern, 47, of Oakland on allegations of conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, drug possession and other offenses. Police also said Dorney was driving with a suspended license.
The suspects remained in custody at the Marin County Jail on Wednesday pending a review by the district attorney's office.