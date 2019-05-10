The 12-year-old Napa cyclist who was flown to an Oakland hospital Thursday after a collision with a pickup truck is expected to make a full recovery, his mother reported Friday.
Jennifer Baker said her son, Nicolas Halstead, suffered a broken hip, a concussion and other minor injuries.
Baker, a Napa Valley College trustee, said her son was wearing a new bike helmet that likely saved his life.
"Trained in road safety since his first tricycle, when his helmet went missing at school last week he called Mom to come get him. They went straight to the bike shop for a new one," Baker said in an email.
"Yesterday that helmet saved his life," Baker said.
The collision occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Kansas Avenue, west of Soscol Avenue, near an entrance to South Napa Marketplace. A motorist driving a pickup was turning into the center when he struck the cyclist, Napa Police said.
Nicolas Halstead was flown by air ambulance to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.