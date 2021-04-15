 Skip to main content
Napa Zoom forum will tackle 'Wildfires and Being Firewise'

  • Updated
California Wildfires

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, near Lake Berryessa. Democrats of Napa Valley Club are sponsoring a forum Monday on wildfire safety.

 Noah Berger, AP

The Democrats of Napa Valley Club will host a Zoom meeting with six key fire experts on “Wildfires and Being Firewise in Napa County” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19. It is open to the public. Early registration is encouraged; space is limited.

Anna Chouteau, St. Helena City councilmember, will be the moderator. Conchita Marusich, Democrats of Napa Valley Executive Committee member, is the panel coordinator.

The panel includes Alfredo Pedroza, chair, Napa County Board of Supervisors; Geoff Belyea, Napa County Fire Chief; Christopher Thompson, president, Napa Communities Firewise Foundation; Joseph Nordlinger, president, Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council and vice-president, Grants Management, Napa Communities Firewise Foundation; Celeste Giunta, executive director, Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD); Dr. Tosha Comendant, Pepperwood, Conservation Science Manager.

Over the past few years in Napa County there have been several of the largest fires in California's recorded history, consuming tens of thousands of acres, homes, businesses and other buildings, devastating our economy, and impacting our health from the smoky air. 

“As we work to recover from the most recent fires and with this year's drought conditions, it is a critical time to look at ways to understand wildfires, what is being planned, and how we can be better prepared,” said Johanna O’Kelley, president of the Democrats of Napa Valley.

How can we help mitigate the impacts of future disasters? What is Napa County doing to provide protection? What does it take to harden your home, make defensible space around your home and be firewise? How can we adapt?

To register in advance and for more information, go to Napavalleydems.org

If you have questions, email Napavalleydems1@gmail.com

