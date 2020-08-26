NapaCART volunteers rescue and care for animals during wildfires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the wildfires have burned across northeastern Napa County, the Napa Community Animal Response Team mobilized to rescue scores of animals from properties in harm's way.

Over the past week, NapaCART and its partners have sheltered 128 horses, 62 goats, pigs, cattle, and sheep, and sent out field teams to provide home care and welfare checks for numerous animals of all types including cats, poultry, alpacas, goats, and pigs who had to be left behind in evacuated zones, the organization reported.

Several burned animals were also referred to the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, NapaCART said in a news release.

Napa CART was activated by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Napa County Animal Services around noon on Aug. 17. NapaCART’s Animal Search and Rescue branch set up their staging center at the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association and NapaCART’s Shelter Division set up at NapaCART’s pre-arranged horse shelter sites at Valley Brook Equestrian Center and Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association. When goats and sheep started to arrive, NapaCART’s partners, Ag4Youth, opened their livestock pens at a third shelter site.

American Canyon Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) sent their communications team to run dispatch operations.