NapaLearns and the Napa Valley Education Foundation will merge

Napa County's two leading educational nonprofits are merging

NapaLearns and the Napa Valley Education Foundation announced Thursday that they will become one organization, under the Napa Valley Education Foundation name.

“Over the years NapaLearns and NVEF have adopted similar areas of focus, in particular around supporting career readiness programs for students and classroom innovation programs for educators,” said Rick Jones, President, Napa Valley Education Foundation and former Vice-Chair, NapaLearns, in a news release. “It became clear that aligning our investment could enable us to strengthen the outcomes of our work.”

Leaders of both groups say the integration will streamline educational programming while providing economies of scale in the areas of operations, staffing, and fundraising for the two organizations. These efficiencies will result in greater educational opportunities and outcomes for Napa County’s students.

Together, the two organizations have provided educational programs to thousands of teachers and students and have raised more than $25 million to support public education programs throughout the Napa Valley. The combined organization will become the largest K-12 public education nonprofit serving students in the Napa Valley.