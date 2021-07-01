NapaLearns and the Napa Valley Education Foundation will merge

Napa County's two leading educational nonprofits are merging
NapaLearns and the Napa Valley Education Foundation announced Thursday that they will become one organization, under the Napa Valley Education Foundation name.
“Over the years NapaLearns and NVEF have adopted similar areas of focus, in particular around supporting career readiness programs for students and classroom innovation programs for educators,” said Rick Jones, President, Napa Valley Education Foundation and former Vice-Chair, NapaLearns, in a news release. “It became clear that aligning our investment could enable us to strengthen the outcomes of our work.”
Leaders of both groups say the integration will streamline educational programming while providing economies of scale in the areas of operations, staffing, and fundraising for the two organizations. These efficiencies will result in greater educational opportunities and outcomes for Napa County’s students.
Together, the two organizations have provided educational programs to thousands of teachers and students and have raised more than $25 million to support public education programs throughout the Napa Valley. The combined organization will become the largest K-12 public education nonprofit serving students in the Napa Valley.
“Through thoughtful planning and analysis the boards of both nonprofits determined that combining the organizations would be an opportunity that would provide a tremendous benefit to Napa County students and educators,” Jones said.
The merged organization will lead the way in providing access to music, wellness, career readiness, and teacher innovation programs to the 20,000 students and 1,000 educators in Napa County’s public education system. The organization will retain the name Napa Valley Education Foundation and will be led by Jennifer Stewart, current executive director for the organization.
After 10 years at the helm, Peg Maddocks will retire as the first and only executive director for NapaLearns. Existing NapaLearns programs and staff will be integrated into NVEF’s portfolio of programs.
“As I retire, I am thrilled that the amazing success of NapaLearns programs will continue as part of the merged organization,” Maddocks said in the release. “The legacy of our impact on Napa Valley public school teachers and students will establish the foundation for continuing our work for years to come. I have complete confidence that the NVEF executive director and the combined board will build on the achievements and success we have had over the past 10 years.”