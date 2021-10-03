Napan becomes unlikely caretaker of prized button collection

After all, an artist or worker made these buttons — some many, many years ago, he said.

“And their work is still here today,” said van Gorder. “It feels like some should be preserved and shown for their artwork.”

“I don’t know if there’s any that are hugely valuable but we don’t know quite what to do,” with the collection, said Laura van Gorder, Mark’s mother.

Laura van Gorder noted that her grandmother, who was born in 1894, lived during the Depression.

While her grandmother's husband worked as an electrician, the family wasn’t well off, Laura van Gorder said.

“I think originally she collected (the buttons) because she thought eventually they’d be worth more than they were at the time.”

Her grandmother didn’t have the means to travel to the far off countries the buttons came from, so perhaps the little fasteners were her way of “seeing” the world, said Laura van Gorder.

As the decades passed, “None of us really thought to ask her what she planned to do with them,” she said.

Mark van Gorder said he’s going to continue to try and find the right home for the collection.