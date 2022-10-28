Napan creates haunted Halloween inspired by Walt Disney

A chilling collection of grim grinning ghosts have come out to socialize in central Napa.

And they’re just dying to meet you.

Inspired by Walt Disney and his famous Haunted Mansion, longtime Napan Dale Rosemeyer created his own scream scene at his home at 2533 Yajome St.

“It’s just a way to give to Napa,” especially its younger residents, he said. To Rosemeyer, “kids don’t have enough to do in this town,” especially after dark. His Halloween haunt is meant to be spooky, fun and entertaining for all ages, he said.

“I love the colors,” of autumn, and the seasonal temperature changes, said. In the fall, night falls sooner, along with it a sense of uncertainty, but also possibility, he explained.

It also inspires him. A retired carpenter, Rosemeyer said he’s been creating his own Halloween haunts since he was 12 years old. The family (which includes wife Carolynn and two adult children) has lived on Yajome Street since 1985.

Halloween brings out the kid in everybody, the designer said. “You can do anything. You’re (only) limited by your imagination.”

Plus, “I’ve always loved performance art,” said Rosemeyer, “and performance art in my case is putting on these displays. I like to put on a show.”

Just as Walt Disney intended, each display at the Yajome Street house makes up one part of a larger story. This year the haunt tells the tale of the defunct Salem Hill Orphanage.

According to legend, the orphanage was home to young ward named Rosie, who hears voices from a well at the property. Later Rosie — along with all the other young residents — disappear. Traces of blood are all that remain. But the children return once a year, on Halloween night, where they “play” among other haunted occupants.

In the front and on both sides of Rosemeyer’s house, he’s installed about a dozen animatronic figures, some with custom lights, sounds or movements.

Ghostly children revolve around a levitating witch with floating candles, Rosie (wearing a tattered dress) rides a rocking horse, two skeletons play on a teeter totter, a deathly doll takes a ride on a haunted swing set and a skeleton washes his “back” while taking a bubble bath.

“We add a character or two every year,” he said. “They just become part of the family.”

Perhaps most amazingly, using a digital projector and custom carved “busts,” Rosemeyer recreated four of the singing ghost heads from Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

In addition to Rosie on her rocking horse, the setting also features other scenes including “granny’s garden,” “the family plot” and “haunted nursery.”

At one end of the orphanage plot, an animatronic “Lord Raven” guards the pathway to the Rosie’s Demon Well where guests can partake in a haunted séance. For those that (dare) touch the book of spells, a demon descends from above.

The designs for his haunted vision take form in August, said Rosemeyer. By September, he’s plotting which figure goes where. In early October the skeletons, ghosts and haunted figures start to emerge from hibernation. Halloween and Christmas decorations occupy about two-thirds of the space inside his two-car garage.

Start to finish, the October installation takes about three to four weeks, said this Napan.

“I do a little bit each day,” he said.

What did he consider “a little” bit?

About four hours a day, he admitted.

Even grandson Jackson, 13, participates. This teen recently built a cleverly crooked picket fence for one part of the display. On closer inspection, the wooden slats form a word of warning: RUN.

“He did that on his own,” said Rosemeyer proudly.

About 85 trick-or-treaters (and plenty of adults) normally stop by 2533 Yajome St. on a typical Halloween night, and even more during COVID. Word is starting to spread, especially by social media, he admitted.

But Rosemeyer isn’t in it for the numbers.