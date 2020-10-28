Napan creates musical light show for Halloween

Daylight really does a disservice to Mike West’s Halloween display.

When the sun is up, you can’t see the lights. You can’t hear the music. You can’t fully appreciate the synchronicity of the lights and the music.

“Come after 6 p.m.,” said West. Or better yet, after 7 p.m. when it’s really dark. At Mike West’s house “it’s all about the lights.”

West, who lives at 870 Central Ave. in Napa, has become known for an elaborate sound and light show at his modest Napa home. For the past five years he’s created the custom light and sound spectacular and this year’s is his best yet, said West.

“I’d always been into electronics,” said West, who is a trained electrician. “It started early and stuck with me.”

In 2009, West was studying broadcast engineering at Napa Valley College when his professor showed a video of an electronic musical Christmas light show that the professor had created.

“That’s cool,” West remembered thinking.

Inspired, West decided to make his own Christmas display, eventually adding a Halloween show as well.