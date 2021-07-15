Napan Dan Knego turns castoff metal into art

“I have probably 70 in my house,” he said, “and then my wife said, 'That will be enough of that.'”

From there, he moved on to building trees from barrel staves. A collection of the wooden trees are placed around his front yard, which can easily be seen by anyone passing on Browns Valley Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Knego describes himself as a “recycling artist.” Many of his sculptures are made from recycled, junk or scrap metal parts, he explained.

For example, the leftover barrel hoops were a mystery until he had the vision to use the circles as the body of a great white shark sculpture.

An abandoned floor heater turned into part of a fish. A bumper torn off a car became the body of another fish. And so on.

“I see something, and I get inspired … to create something.”

Knego knows that his art isn’t for everyone.

“If people get a kick out of it, great,” said Knego. “Some say ‘I really like it. That cool.’ Or a lot say “Oh, you’ve got a lot of time on your hands, Dan.”

He actually doesn’t. Construction work keeps him plenty occupied. “I’m hard at it,” he said.