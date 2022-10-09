Napan John Azevedo makes new art from old parts

The rusted metal pieces, barrel rings, old bicycles, car parts and other bits and pieces in John Azevedo’s Napa yard might look like, well, junk.

But Azevedo knows different.

To this Napan, those materials are parts for future sculptures and other artworks: A dog’s snout. A moose’s head. A bird’s body.

“Just taking a pile of ‘crap’ and turning it into art” means something to him, Azevedo said.

He’s always been creative, admitted this maker. It runs in the family — his mother was “crafty” and would make ceramics and paint wooden figures.

Azevedo lived in Vallejo until about age 14 before moving to Napa. At what is now Redwood Middle School, he took art classes and metal shop.

“I wasn’t … necessarily the best academic student,” he recalled, but he excelled in art and shop classes, typing and even ballroom dancing.

After graduating from high school, he served in the Navy.

This Napan hasn’t ever worked as an artist per se. But he did help other people re-create things for a long time.

For many years, the family owned and operated Pacific Auto Salvage. Located on Highway 29 on the way to American Canyon, it’s easy to spot because the front of the business features a car impaled by two 20-foot poles.

In 2018, Azevedo and his family closed Pacific Auto Salvage. Today, he leases the land to a Pick-n-Pull operation.

Since retirement, Azevedo has been making more and more of his upcycled sculptures.

One day, his accountant had a suggestion. “He said, ‘John, you have a lot of expenses related to your hobby.’” If he would sell his work, he could qualify for certain tax benefits.

He liked that idea, said Azevedo. Welding equipment and supplies don’t come cheap, he acknowledged.

At first he hoped to find a local merchant to sell his designs, but didn’t have much luck.

Today, some of his sculptures are at Potter Green & Co., a retail store in Sonoma. Primarily, this maker sells his work via word of mouth and email. He also posts his sculptures on NextDoor and Instagram.

During a recent tour of his 5-acre property, Azevedo pointed out just “some” of his supplies including many, many car parts, metal fencing, bouncy springs, old farm equipment and piles of wood.

“My problem is the stuff will rot away before I ever get to it,” he readily admitted.

But he has a hard time turning down “donations.”

“My wife thinks there’s something wrong with me,” he said with a laugh. However, Azevedo’s reasoning is this: “Even if I don’t know what I might do with it, I’ll still take it because I think I might do something with it.”

When asked where he gets inspiration from, the artist pointed to other artists, his customers and social media.

“I’m not computer-savvy but Pinterest has a lot of stuff," he said. "Now I post on Instagram,” under the name F John Azevedo.

When traveling, “we’ll usually try to find somebody who does sculptures in that town” to visit.

While his pieces look perfectly finished, Azevedo said he’s still perfecting his welding skills. He often makes sculptures from horseshoes, which require careful welding. He even has a display rack in his home auto shop full of horseshoes waiting to be used.

The home shop is also home to several classic cars including a 1921 Ford Model T, and boxes and boxes and boxes of parts from the old salvage yard.

“I saved that oil pan in case I wanted to build another moose,” he said, pointing to one potential sculpture component. One of his larger pieces is a turtle made from a Volkswagen Beetle hood and other parts.

This maker primarily uses metal but also incorporates wood, such as leftover fence boards from the auto salvage business.

He likes using metal because it lasts a long time. However, “I’m not keen on painting” the metal, he admitted. His wife suggested he paint his sculptures, said Azevedo. “I say, ‘Well, I need to see what happens.’”

For Azevedo, the shape of the piece of metal also dictates his visions. For example, when welded together, two pairs of old pliers become the legs and arms of a dancer, he said. Looking at a pile of horseshoes, “I see wings.”

To reach John Azevedo, email art@happy-acres.com.