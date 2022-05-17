Napan loses RV home in fire, becomes homeless

It was early in the morning on April 27 and Rachelle Keen had just gotten up to use the bathroom in her recreational vehicle home when she realized something wasn’t quite right.

“I heard this weird noise,” said Keen, who is 29. “A few moments later, my generator turned off,” which was unusual.

Opening the door to her RV, which she had temporarily parked overnight at the South Napa Marketplace, “I went outside to turn it back on but everything in the back (of the RV) was on fire.”

“It was bad,” Keen said. “I climbed up the ladder and I was trying to put it out.” Other people in the parking lot offered her two different fire extinguishers — but both were mostly empty.

By then, “it was too late,” she recalled. The fire was rapidly spreading, engulfing her home on wheels.

“I got burned on my hand, my hair got singed, my eyebrows,” she said. “I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

At first she was worried her elderly dog had been trapped inside, but her pet was rescued.

The fire department arrived and put out the blaze, yet Keen lost almost everything she owned.

The fire has so far been determined to be an accident, said Keen. She’s now homeless, living at an encampment at Kennedy Park.

“It’s just tragic,” said Keen. “I’m still reeling from it.”

Keen said she usually didn’t park overnight at the center, but on that day, she needed either gas or propane, so she stopped for the night.

She said she bought the RV about six months ago, for $10,000. Since then she had completely remodeled the interior.

“I painted all of the cabinets (and) added a new floor. I redid everything,” said Keen, who had planned to take her RV on the road and travel. “It was so nice-looking and all that is gone now.”

After the fire, Keen contacted the city of Napa's homeless outreach advocate, Brandon Gardner.

“I was immediately on scene,” said Gardner. “It was a horrible thing,” he said of the fire.

Gardner said he was able to offer Keen a space at the South Napa Shelter, but she declined.

Keen asked for an emergency motel room voucher, however, “I did not have the resources to offer her one," said Gardner. “I wish I did.”

This was very distressing, said Keen. “I was alone” and vulnerable, she said. “Why was I not given (a motel voucher), for at least the first night?”

“The homeless services system has limited hotel vouchers and they are generally tied to specific state or federal funding sources for families or survivors of domestic violence,” said Jaina French, the city's community relations and media manager. For other cases, “we have shelter and housing navigation services.”

Gardner did use his cellphone to contact Keen’s insurance company for her, he noted. Once Keen receives her insurance payoff, “I’m willing to help her get another RV,” he said.

He understands Keen's frustration, said Gardner.

“That was her home,” he said. “She lost her house and it was scary as heck.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t Keen’s first experience being homeless.

She was raised in a middle-class family in Napa, but “I’ve been homeless on and off” since she was about 23, said the Napan.

Keen lived in a cargo van for a while, and for a year, in a Napa apartment. After a legal dispute, she’s no longer in touch with her mother.

“I didn’t like depending on someone in the first place,” she said. “That’s not the kind of person I am.”

Luckily, Keen did have insurance on the RV. So far, the insurance company has offered her $12,000 for her loss. She’s not sure that’s a fair assessment, considering how much she’d improved the vehicle.

She’s also wondering who will tow the RV from the South Napa Marketplace parking lot, and when. A representative from Kimco Realty, the owner of the South Napa Marketplace, could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

Even with its broken and blackened windows and her charred belongings spilling out onto the pavement, Keen doesn’t want her home vandalized or damaged any worse than it already is. She visits the charred remnants regularly.

“I’m sad to leave it,” she said.

After she does receive her payment from the insurance company, she’s not sure she’ll buy another RV.

“I’m traumatized,” Keen said. “If I had not woken up, I’d be dead right now.”

She’s also out of money. Until recently, Keen had been receiving unemployment benefits.

About $500 in cash was lost in the fire, said Keen. Her insurance policy would reimburse her for $1,000 worth of emergency expenses, except she doesn’t have the $1,000 up front. Her friends had asked her about starting a GoFundMe page, but as of Tuesday, that hadn’t yet been launched.

Keen said she wants people to realize how easily it is go from relative stability to homelessness.

“I was independent and surviving and great and now everything’s gone” — and all in just one night, she said.

What’s her next step?

“I need to get my adjuster on the phone,” said Keen. “I’m going to stick around this parking lot, and try to get this towed.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

