Napan makes free dog ramps in memory of beloved pet

David Dunlap loved his yellow Labrador, Cakers, with all of his heart. So much so that after Cakers passed away on April 10, Dunlap could barely speak of his beloved companion without tears flowing.

“She was just the most lovable and had an incredible personality,” Dunlap said.

Cakers, shortened from Baby Cakes, "was incredibly playful,” he said. “She’d be thrilled every time you came back from the store with a new toy,” and loved treats, naturally.

Dunlap and his wife Emily Cosby are both mourning the loss of Cakers, who lived to be almost 15. “We will probably always miss her,” he said.

In the first few weeks after her death, the couple left Cakers’ belongings, such as her leashes, leads and ramps, where they were. But a few weeks ago, Dunlap decided he was ready to find a new home for some of those supplies.

Dunlap then posted a note on NextDoor.com offering the ramp and other dog supplies free to anyone who needed them.

By the next morning he had five replies, and the ramp, which is used to help a dog get into a car or over stairs, quickly found a new owner. He told the other four responders the ramp was already gone, but later Dunlap had another idea.

“I’ve got enough material in the shop that I’d actually like to get rid of,” said the retired contractor. “It’s just sitting there doing nothing. I bet there’s lots of people who would want to have these ramps for their dogs.”

Dunlap created a second NextDoor post offering free handmade wooden ramps. To his surprise and delight, the post generated more than 325 “reactions” and more than 100 direct messages from people who wanted a ramp for their pet, “or people who are just very thankful I’m doing something like this.”

Dunlap explained that some of the would-be ramp owners have an elderly pet. Others are elderly people that can’t easily pick up their pets.

Many simply wrote to say how gratifying it was to see someone doing such a nice thing for others, which led to even more tears from Dunlap.

“How fabulous of you!” wrote one McPherson-area neighbor.

“Thank you for your kindness,” wrote Jay from the Linda Vista area. “It’s such a welcome change to read a nice post. I’m so sorry about your dog.”

Naomi from Sonoma added that it was “so VERY uplifting to read about someone like you who is doing a generous act of giving.”

“You are incredible!” wrote Brittany from Westwood. “I have a senior shepherd & a chiweenie that needs to utilize ramps more to prevent injury to his back. If you have time or ramps to spare, I would love to have one…”

Janice Mandler of Petaluma doesn’t have a dog, “but am still moved by this gentleman's thoughtfulness and generosity! Now if we could just clone him!”

With so many ramp requests in the works, Dunlap really did run out of wood. So he called a contact at Foster Lumber Yards, a division of Central Valley, and next thing you know, a restock of ramp-building supplies arrived at his south Napa workshop.

So far, Dunlap has made about 20 ramps. He’s taking a break from building ramps to work on another project, but after that, it’s possible that he might make some more ramps. If he does, he’ll post the offer on NextDoor, he said.

Dunlap said it takes about 90 minutes to build each ramp. Most are 8 feet long and 16 inches wide. The ramp weighs about 20 to 25 pounds.

Materials used include fir plywood, tongue and grove decking material, varnish or urethane, glue, deck screws, and yoga mats or indoor carpeting to line each ramp.

Amazingly, Dunlap prefers to use only hand tools when he builds his ramps “because that’s more satisfying,” he said. Using power tools “is not as much fun.”

What do people say when they pick up their free ramp?

“They’re thrilled,” the builder said. Some bring him wine as a thank-you. One woman offered him horseback riding lessons.

It’s been a meaningful project for Dunlap as well.

“The reason I did it was to help out other people but also a way of remembering Cakers and making that a memorial of sorts."

But Dunlap also noted something else remarkable. Having used NextDoor to before, Dunlap knows that some people post snarky or disparaging comments on the public platform.

Yet, “there hasn’t been one on this posting,” he said. “It was shocking but also gratifying. It gives a sense that wow, there’s a lot of good people there still that respond to something like this in a very deep human manner.”

Note: If Dunlap makes more ramps, he will post an announcement on the Napa-area NextDoor.com page.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

