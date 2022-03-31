Napan makes hundreds of free bird houses

There’s a very busy custom home builder working in Napa, one that’s created about 1,000 homes — and they’re all for the birds.

Jim Chaney, 84, makes birdhouses. Many, many birdhouses.

Over the past two or so years, Chaney has spent most of his days in a small wood shop in his backyard making little homes for flying friends.

Actually, said Chaney, “I make more than birdhouses. I make squirrel feeders and houses, I make bat houses, dove boxes, and I make benches and everything else.”

“It keeps me busy,” said Chaney. When he’s measuring and cutting the parts for the houses, “You gotta use your brain to do that and it keeps me busy. So I can live for a long time.”

Chaney certainly has the experience to back it up. He’s a retired millwright who built lumber mills, other large buildings — including a bowling alley — mostly around Northern California.

In 2019, Chaney, his daughter Christine and her husband Rick Jordan moved from Humboldt County to Napa. Jordan is the principal at Napa Valley Adult Education.

Once settled in, the family soon discovered Buy Nothing Napa. The Facebook group follows a “gifting economy” model, where goods and services are given freely — not sold or traded — and are offered without any expectation of profit or personal gain. It’s a relationship-driven model that focuses on sustainability and helping neighbors.

Most of his wood used for the birdhouses “comes from scrap material we get from Buy Nothing people,” said Christine Chaney. “People just drop it off.” Anything wood gets turned into a birdhouse, and quickly. For example, “He went through 107 feet of [used] fence board,” she recalled.

When he finishes a new group of birdhouses, Christine Chaney posts the items on Buy Nothing Napa, alerting members of the added “inventory.” It usually goes fast.

The family also has a sign outside their home in west Napa offering up the free birdhouses.

“I love the birdhouse that your dad made,” wrote one Buy Nothing Napa member. “Your dad is spreading joy.”

“So sweet of him doing all this work,” wrote another member.

“Your dad’s work is so charming,” added another.

Chaney has also made dozens of birdhouses for after school programs, a day care program and other groups.

“I think 85 was his biggest order yet,” said his daughter.

Christine Chaney said her father, who has six children, taught her as a teenager how to use woodworking and other construction equipment.

“I learned how to do all that stuff from my dad,” she said. “It was always about using your hands and not being afraid just because you’re a girl to try these things.”

Thanks to his decades of woodworking experience, Chaney doesn’t need a pattern or any kind of directions to make his birdhouses.

“I try and make them all a bit different,” he said.

Why? “I wouldn’t want one that everybody else has,” he said. Each Jim Chaney birdhouse is an original.

It takes about an hour to make one birdhouse. On some days he’ll make five or six miniature houses, assembly-line style.

When asked if he should try and sell his custom-made birdhouses, Chaney shrugged.

“I just give them away,” he said. “If people want them they can have them.”

“I think a lot of it has to do with the Buy Nothing community,” said Christine Chaney.

Members have embraced Chaney and his birdhouses, complimenting his work and readily supplying him with new material.

“We get all the wood for free, and it keeps him busy and engaged,” she said.

Chaney said his primary birdhouse building tools include a sander, circular saw, stapling gun and jigsaw.

Because Chaney is blind in one eye, he’s made some concessions for safety including using a special guard on his saw.

“He’s had to really dial his work down but he knows his tools and how to use them,” said his daughter.

Does he ever get cut? Sure, Chaney said, nonchalantly.

“He staples his fingers every once a while,” said Christine Chaney.

“It don’t hurt,” said Jim Chaney. “You just pull it out.”

Buy Nothing Napa's Facebook page said that the group is not currently accepting new members because membership has reached full capacity. To inquire about birdhouses or reach the Chaney family, email bpmchristine@yahoo.com

