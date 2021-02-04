Napan Peter Edridge built a really big radio controlled airplane during the COVID-19 pandemic

“I needed something to focus on and lead me out of” his recovery, said Edridge. “It gave my mind something to think about.”

And did he ever. Edridge completely engineered Big Red, inside and out.

The retired software engineer spent months building and designing every part. It has carbon fiber for the exterior and low-density foam interior. A large remote control directs the plane’s motor. Tiny computer chips installed in the “cockpit” are the “brain” of the plane. “It’s part radio, part computer,” he said. The engineer even added redundant systems in case something fails.

Big Red weighs about 30 lbs. For easy travel, the plane is made of three 9-foot sections (two 9-foot wings and 9-foot fuselage). Edridge even made a custom wheeled launch trolley.

He’s still tinkering with some fine tuning but Edridge has already been able to fly Big Red a few times. “It’s terrifying,” he said. “It looks like it’s flying slow but it can go 100 mph,” streaking right over your head, he said.

What did it feel like flying her for the first time? He’s not sure, Edridge said. “You’re too busy flying” to worry about anything else, he said.