Napan Peter Edridge built a really big radio controlled airplane during the COVID-19 pandemic

The past few years have been a rough go for Napan Peter Edridge, physically. Diagnosed with a spinal cord injury, he spent months and months dealing with pain on a daily basis while recovering from that condition.
Top that off with a worldwide pandemic, and you can’t blame him for looking for something to keep his mind off of his health.
That’s when Edridge found a new inspiration.
He built a radio control airplane. From scratch.
And this isn’t some 3-foot Styrofoam, toss-in-the-air toy. Edridge’s plane includes computer controlled movable wings and other parts. The wingspan stretches about 18 feet. It can fly about 100 mph and more than a mile in distance.
He calls her Big Red.
Flying has always been an interest, said Edridge, who was born in England. “Years ago I used to fly gliders and stunt planes” at the Sonoma Valley Airport, he explained.
Edridge and his wife Sheila eventually moved to Napa by way of the Shasta area and before that, the Bay Area. One day, after noticing a radio-controlled plane flying near his Carneros home, he made contact with the pilot.
Edridge bought his first radio-controlled plane, and then another, and another.
Coming up with a plan to build his own came to fruition during his rehabilitation from his back condition, he said.
“I needed something to focus on and lead me out of” his recovery, said Edridge. “It gave my mind something to think about.”
And did he ever. Edridge completely engineered Big Red, inside and out.
The retired software engineer spent months building and designing every part. It has carbon fiber for the exterior and low-density foam interior. A large remote control directs the plane’s motor. Tiny computer chips installed in the “cockpit” are the “brain” of the plane. “It’s part radio, part computer,” he said. The engineer even added redundant systems in case something fails.
Big Red weighs about 30 lbs. For easy travel, the plane is made of three 9-foot sections (two 9-foot wings and 9-foot fuselage). Edridge even made a custom wheeled launch trolley.
He’s still tinkering with some fine tuning but Edridge has already been able to fly Big Red a few times. “It’s terrifying,” he said. “It looks like it’s flying slow but it can go 100 mph,” streaking right over your head, he said.
What did it feel like flying her for the first time? He’s not sure, Edridge said. “You’re too busy flying” to worry about anything else, he said.
Flying the plane in big laps is fine at first, but then he likes to experiment with stunt moves like loops, rolls and spirals.
Naturally, Edridge takes care to fly the plane away from trees, power lines and people. He wouldn’t say how much money he’s spent on Big Red, other than to compare her to the cost of a small car.
“It’s expensive, but I’m retired.”
The hobby doesn’t have to be expensive, he noted. Ready-made radio-controlled planes can be bought for as low as $100.
Edridge isn’t the only south Napa resident to think big during the pandemic. The LaRochelle family built alpine-themed roller coaster — inspired by Disneyland’s Matterhorn — in their Carneros backyard last summer.
Edridge said his next goal is to become more comfortable flying Big Red. “I don’t want it to go down and lose it” because of pilot error, he said.
Having said that, Edridge is already planning on building another radio-controlled plane, maybe slightly smaller, to add to his “air force.”
“You gotta have standbys,” he said with a smile.
His wife Sheila fully supports the model plane project. “It keeps him in the garage,” she said jokingly. But seriously, “It keeps his mind active,” she said. “I think it’s great.”
Ultimately, Edridge said he hopes his pandemic project “might be an inspiration for others having a tough hand right now.” Plus, “there’s a lot of fun in this hobby.”
Photos: Napan Peter Edridge built a really big radio controlled airplane during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check it out.
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane (vertical)
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Peter Edridge's radio controlled airplane
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com