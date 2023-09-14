Tracy Mayne is not a fan of Donald Snyder’s signs on Browns Valley Road.

Mayne, a Browns Valley resident, said he is offended by the messages Snyder has posted on a sign board in the front yard of his home across from the Browns Valley fire station.

The signs have promoted a variety of antisemitic messages, anti-LGBTQ and other slurs and conspiracy theories about politics, former President Barack Obama, COVID-19 and more.

So Mayne decided to make his own sign — on wheels.

On Sunday, he rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and taped a large poster to the side of it. “Hate is not a Napa value," it read.

He then parked the truck in front of Snyder’s house at 3020 Browns Valley Road.

Mayne said that he rented the truck and made the sign as "one small piece in a larger movement for inclusion and against hate speech in Napa.”

Mayne is not the first to object. Many residents and locals have complained over the years about Snyder’s incendiary messages. This April locals called the police about an anti-Jewish message posted at Snyder’s house.

While many consider such beliefs reprehensible, Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales said previously that such signage was “constitutionally protected” speech.

“Like other times when the message was written in a manner that provoked energy from others, we cannot and will not take unlawful law enforcement action against First Amendment-protected speech,” said Gonzales.

Mayne actually agrees.

“He has a First Amendment right” to post a sign, Mayne said of Snyder. “It’s not about stopping him; it’s about raising our voice, so a chorus of positive messaging drowns out the sour voice.”

This week it didn’t take long for people to react to Mayne’s project.

Social media messages spread the word about the truck and the new sign. Many wrote supportive posts, but at least one person disagreed.

On Sunday, shortly after Mayne parked the U-Haul and sign, a man crossed busy Browns Valley Road, ripped the sign off the van and ran back across the street. The man (who was not Synder) then extended both middle fingers at Mayne, who has a short video of the incident.

That didn’t stop Mayne. He then painted the same message, using washable paint, directly onto the side of the U-Haul.

Mayne said he plans to rent the truck through the end of October. Supporters are helping him finance the truck rental at $21 a day, along with some art supplies for $20. He moves the U-Haul nightly to avoid parking violations.

“It’s a small price with many wallets open for support,” he said.

In an interview on his doorstep on Wednesday morning, Snyder himself seemed mostly unbothered by the U-Haul and painted message.

“I don’t mind," he said. "He has a right to park there. It’s a legal parking spot."

“We’re not hate,” Snyder said. “This is America. You have the right to free speech, plain and simple.”

This Napan, in his 80s, said he changes the message on his bulletin board about twice a week, focusing on what he described as “corruption." He declined to have his photo taken for this story.

Mayne said he is not deterred by Snyder's actions.

“I’m not going to focus on the negative,” he said. “We can’t let fear or complacency stop us.”

“This has to be about positive messaging that our community does not support hate. And this is one small piece of what I think is a much greater thing.”

Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom said he appreciated Mayne’s efforts.

“I think direct action is warranted in this case,” said Goldstein. “Because of the First Amendment, we can’t sanction this guy from a legal standpoint. But this is a way of sanctioning him by the community. His message of hate being countered by a message that Napa doesn’t stand for hate is very appropriate. (Snyder) is really a menace and I’m glad” Mayne has taken a stand, he said.

Rev. Jay Lang of the Center for Spiritual Living in Napa said he hasn’t yet seen Mayne’s truck and message, “but I will say it’s important to make a stand against hate and, when possible, to do it in a loving and positive way.”

Napan Joanne Sutro, who is helping spearhead a new secular grassroots community group named Pro Inclusion Napa, said she also supports Mayne.

“I agree with his sentiment to spread a message that hate speech is not something that’s valued by the majority of people in Napa Valley. I applaud him for doing that,” said Sutro.

