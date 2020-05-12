Napan ‘rocks’ during shelter-in-place

“When this first started I went and stocked up on a lot of paint” to be prepared for shortages or store closures.

Each rock is first painted white. It makes the colors “pop,” she explained. After layers are painted on and dried, she coats with a clear varnish for protection. To keep busy, she paints multiple rocks at a time.

This isn’t her first “rogue” rock collection.

Recently she painted dozen of smiley face rocks, went to the Trancas Crossing park, drew a giant smiley face with chalk on the ground and put those smile face rocks inside it.

It was like a pop-up rock garden, she explained. “That one was probably one of my favorites. I’m sure it got some smiles.”

When she first started her neighborhood rock garden, she wrapped each rock in plastic, but now that the weather is better, they’re presented unwrapped. Regardless, rocks are “isolated” for two days, to prevent spreading any germs or virus.

Barner said she doesn’t consider herself an artist.

“Creative maybe, but not an artist,” she said. “I’ve never taken any art classes.”