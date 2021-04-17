Napan shares her experience with ‘long-haul’ COVID-19

Hillary Homzie remembers the exact day when she realized she had COVID-19.

It was late December, and she and her husband had gone out for a walk. It wasn’t a hilly route, she said, but on that morning, something was weird.

“It was so hard,” she recalled. “I feel like I’m walking through cement." Once back at home, she realized she felt feverish.

“Uh-oh,” she thought. “It’s probably COVID-19.”

Little did she know that she’d spend the next four months recovering from the virus, as she became part of a group known as COVID long-haulers.

When she got her positive COVID test, “I was baffled because I’ve been super diligent,” said Homzie, a state university teacher and children’s book author who has been working from home. She hadn’t been going out or seeing people. “I wasn’t even doing the grocery shopping.”

Homzie immediately went into lockdown mode, confined to her bedroom. The rest of her family tested negative.

“For me, having COVID was like having the flu,” she said. “I was lucky that I didn’t have any big underlying (health) conditions or didn’t end up in the hospital.”