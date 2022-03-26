Napan supports Ukrainian ‘family’ and friends from afar

Thomas Ault is American, but for the past 15 years, his heart has belonged to a very different place: Ukraine.

“I just love Ukrainian people,” Ault said on Monday during a phone interview from his home in Napa. “They’re just amazing. They’re so smart. Worldly. Polylingual.” Ukrainian history, culture and arts also strongly appeal to him.

The Napan, who has his own construction firm, has so embraced the eastern European country that he even bought an apartment in a port city called Odesa.

Ault described making dozens upon dozens of friends, some of which he now considers family. And now with the Russian invasion of the country, that "family" is in danger, said Ault.

Instead of spending time planning his next trip (which was to be in February), Ault is now spending 10 or more hours a day trying to help Ukrainian people.

He’s reaching out to his contacts, sending money to his friends, and trying to spread the word about what he’s hearing directly from the embattled country.

To most Americans, Ukraine is “a distant place they’ve never heard of.” But the crisis is staggering, he said. “People are starving. It’s happening now. There is war all over the county."

Ault explained that his introduction to Ukraine came as a result of doing some construction work in Angwin for a man from the country. The two became friends and in 2006, Ault made his first trip.

Immediately, “I was totally fascinated and intrigued,” said Ault. He wandered the city streets alone, “not even knowing how to ask for a bathroom. It was like my eyes weren’t big enough to absorb everything.”

After meeting his first Ukrainian friends, Ault attempted to start a business importing wooden wine boxes from Ukraine to the U.S. He began to make contacts, but the business floundered, mostly due to corruption at the border between Russia and Ukraine, Ault contended.

That didn’t stop him. Since 2006, Ault has visited Ukraine about 50 times, usually at least three times a year for three or more weeks at a time.

He became enamored with Ukrainian history and places such as the ancestral home of Ukrainian Cossacks. Located on Khortytsia Island, “It was almost a spiritual experience," he said of his visit. "I was overwhelmed. It was absolutely fascinating for me.”

Age 69 and single, Ault also raved about the women of the country. “I met so many cool, smart, beautiful women in Ukraine and most of them are my friends to this day,” he said.

He knows more Russian than Ukrainian because Odesa is historically a Russian city, said Ault, but his Ukrainian language skills are improving.

It’s quite inexpensive for Americans to visit and live in Ukraine, said Ault, who described himself as a Ukrainian patriot. Approximately 1 U.S. dollar equals about 29 Ukraine Hryvnia. According to one source, the monthly median salary in Kyiv is equivalent to about $881 U.S. dollars.

From his Ukrainian friends’ perspective, “I was rich beyond their dreams,” said Ault. “I couldn’t convince them that I worked my ass off every day.”

To establish a home base in Ukraine, Ault bought a penthouse apartment for $205,000 near the beach in Odesa and planned to put another $100,000 into it.

“I love Odesa,” said Ault. The port city is like a Ukrainian version of Miami Beach, he said. “In the summer there’s no place I’d rather be, and I lived in Hawaii for 20 years. It’s absolutely magnificent.”

In fact, “I could see myself retiring there,” he said.

Yet Ault isn’t taking any time off as of now. He’s completely devoted to helping Ukrainian people, regularly communicating with about 40 Ukrainian friends. He’s even promised several of his closest friends that he will be responsible for their families if anything happens.

Ukrainian people are desperate, he said. “Food insecurity is rampant.”

Some of his friends who used to sell artworks and had other regular jobs are now holding weapons and fighting the Russians. Others have scattered to Poland and Germany.

He’s been sending one Ukrainian friend as much as $200 a day, as well as other funds to more friends and associates.

He almost doesn’t care about the money, said Ault.

“I’m not going to abandon my friends when they need me,” he said. “I don’t even think about me. I don’t think about my apartment. It’s not important.”

"I have so many people relying on me right now," he said. "It’s a critical time for them and the world.”

Ault said that those who want to support the people of Ukraine can visit novaukraine.org, a nonprofit based in Stanford, Calif.

