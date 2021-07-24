Napan to donate kidney to save friend's life

Good friends often say they’d do anything for each other.
Mary Beth McMann is doing that, and much more, for her friend Jake Podesta.
Sometime before this end of this year, she will donate one of her kidneys to Podesta.
Podesta has Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), which has led to kidney failure.
“PKD is a brutal disease,” Podesta described in a blog post. As cysts burst, the kidneys swell, function is reduced, “and you’re left as a shell of the person you want to be because of the pain.”
Knowing how dire her friend’s health had become, McMann a decision that will change both of their lives.
“It’s incredible, it’s overwhelming,” said Podesta of McMann’s incredible gift.
“It’s hard to find the words to describe how thankful,” he is, said Podesta during a phone interview. “Mary Beth is pretty extraordinary.”
“Jake is such a fun, amazing person,” McMann said.
But besides that, McMann said that one thing she’s come to realize as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is “that we are all connected on this planet.”
“Yes, I may have something you need,” and if that is the case, she would want to help, said McMann. “I believe we should all be supportive of others, whatever that means to you.”
The two friends first met while working in Napa Valley via a mutual friend in the wine industry.
Podesta’s parents moved to St. Helena in 2008. After college, he moved to the valley as well. From 2011 to 2018, Podesta worked at Flora Springs Winery, working his way up to wine educator and event coordinator.
In 2012, McMann moved to Napa. She worked for one music festival and later joined Latitude 38 Entertainment, the company that runs the Napa Valley music festival BottleRock.
Even after Podesta and his wife Ashley subsequently moved to Dallas, the McMann and Podesta families stayed in touch.
Podesta said Ashley had always hoped she would be a match as a kidney donor but when that wasn’t possible, the couple launched a social media campaign called jakeneedsakidney.com.
When McMann saw the posts, she didn’t hesitate to see if she was a match for Podesta.
“I think we’ve all been in a moment when we needed help,” said McMann. “I wouldn’t have gotten tested if I wasn’t ready to run with it.”
Against the odds, she soon found out she is a “match” with Podesta and fits the requirements to donate one of her kidneys.
Upon hearing the news, “I jumped up and down,” said McMann. “I was so excited.”
Unlike some organ transplant pairs, these two already know each other. That meant McMann was able to immediately call Podesta and his wife to give them the good news.
Because McMann knows that Ashley Podesta is a fan of the TV show “The Bachelor,” she presented the news to the couple with a question:
“Jake, will you accept this kidney?”
Getting that kind of news “kind of makes your heart skip a beat,” said Podesta.
“It’s really hard for me because ‘thank you’ just doesn’t do it justice.”
Podesta said he’s got an idea of what he faces. His father Steve Podesta had a kidney transplant as well, for the same disease. However, Podesta now realizes, “it’s a totally different thing when you are going thorough it yourself.”
Podesta said that because he knows how much this means for his future, it’s almost overwhelming.
“It’s so much different from anything else anyone could ever do for you,” Podesta said. Honestly, “It’s a hard thing to swallow.”
“It’s something you can’t really describe.”
McMann is also feeling some of that emotion. She recently traveled to Dallas, with her husband and two kids, to complete the final round of transplant testing.
Her medical costs are covered by the transplant recipient’s health insurance, said McMann. Podesta works for a marina in the Dallas area.
“I feel really, really confident and excited about it,” said McMann. Sure, “There are pangs of fear at times but you follow your heart, and my heart tells me this has been right the whole way through.”
Actually, for McMann the hardest part of the process so far, “is how kind people are and how thankful,” they tell her they are.
“I don’t do it to be recognized in any way,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do,” for Podesta, but also as an example for others. That includes McMann’s own children, ages 7 and 3.
“I think it’s pretty cool to say, ‘Mommy was a part of saving someone’s life.’ That’s great.”
And she doesn’t have to worry if for some reason she ever needs a kidney transplant. McMann explained that as a living donor, she goes “to the top of the list."
But she’s not scared. Just because she donates one kidney, “It doesn’t mean I can’t get another in the future. We all have a spare,” said McMann.
This Napan said she hopes others that hear about her gift will consider living donation.
“I’d love to see more people be a living donor,” McMann said. “Everybody can try to do this.”
Podesta had this advice for anyone else in a similar situation:
“Don’t be quiet,” he said. “Get loud about it. Find family that can help you. I wouldn’t be able to do this on my own. Without my wife and friends, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

