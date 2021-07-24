Napan to donate kidney to save friend's life

Her medical costs are covered by the transplant recipient’s health insurance, said McMann. Podesta works for a marina in the Dallas area.

“I feel really, really confident and excited about it,” said McMann. Sure, “There are pangs of fear at times but you follow your heart, and my heart tells me this has been right the whole way through.”

Actually, for McMann the hardest part of the process so far, “is how kind people are and how thankful,” they tell her they are.

“I don’t do it to be recognized in any way,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do,” for Podesta, but also as an example for others. That includes McMann’s own children, ages 7 and 3.

“I think it’s pretty cool to say, ‘Mommy was a part of saving someone’s life.’ That’s great.”

And she doesn’t have to worry if for some reason she ever needs a kidney transplant. McMann explained that as a living donor, she goes “to the top of the list."

But she’s not scared. Just because she donates one kidney, “It doesn’t mean I can’t get another in the future. We all have a spare,” said McMann.

This Napan said she hopes others that hear about her gift will consider living donation.