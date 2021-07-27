Napan turns old golf clubs and bowling pins into animals

At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living room don’t seem to have much in common.
Until you turn them over.
Upon closer inspection, the “animals” used to be one of two things: A bowling pin or a golf club.
Cuellar is the artist who made the animals using cast-off wooden golf club heads or discarded pins from Napa Bowl. He carves pieces of wood that he then attaches to form the shape of the animal body.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
This retired Napa insurance agent been making his creations for about 20 years, he said. In total, he’s fashioned more than 180 animals from club heads and about 30 from the pins.
Why golf clubs? Why bowling pins?
“They’re easy to make something out of,” Cuellar said simply.
“When I look at a bowling pin, I see something I can make out of it,” he said. As for the golf club heads, “I like working with the wood,” he explained.
While his career in the insurance industry seems to have worked out well for him, it wasn’t Cuellar’s initial plan.
He originally attended what is now the California College of the Arts in Oakland. However, “I got drafted into the Army at the end of the Korean conflict.”
Eventually, “I was going to be a commercial artist,” he said, but after starting his insurance industry job, “I never went back.”
Cuellar, now 88, is retired from American National Insurance Co., of Galveston, Texas.
A bunch of years ago, while in a Seattle airport gift shop, he saw a curious piece of art — a bird made from the bottom of a golf club.
“I’ll be darn,” he remembered thinking. “I can do that," he thought.
Cuellar bought the golf-club bird (he can’t remember exactly what breed it was) took it home "and started making them.”
Once retired, the hobby really took flight, said Cuellar.
After years of being on the job, “I didn’t have anything to do,” he admitted. “I’ll start a hobby," he figured.
Cuellar’s wife, Joanne, said she fully supports her husband’s artwork.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “If he doesn’t have something to do he goes crazy."
Cuellar said Mickey Mouse was the inspiration for his first bowling pin animal.
He found out that Napa Bowl was throwing away the old pins, said the artist. “I just looked at the shape of it and thought ‘That’d make a great Mickey Mouse.’”
Each of his artworks are completely handmade and take about a week to make, said Cuellar. Cuellar does sell his pieces, mostly to friends and family.
For inspiration, he finds and saves photos of animals.
“All I have to do is have a picture,” and he can copy it, he said.
Which of his golf club animals or birds is his favorite?
That’s a tough one, said Cuellar. “I guess my little chipmunk,” he said pointing to the creature on display by his TV. “That’s a real acorn,” Cuellar noted.
His favorite bowling pin animal is probably the turkey which features wooden “feathers.”
“I really like the workmanship,” that he put into it, Cuellar said. “And it’s one of the first ones I made.”
Yet Cuellar admitted that there may come day when he stops making the animals.
Why?
“Because I’m a perfectionist,” he said. “When I can’t get it done right I ain’t gonna do it no more.”
Photos: Napan uses golf club heads and bowling pins to make animal art
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Napan makes art from old golf clubs and bowling pins.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com