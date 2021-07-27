Napan turns old golf clubs and bowling pins into animals

At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living room don’t seem to have much in common.

Until you turn them over.

Upon closer inspection, the “animals” used to be one of two things: A bowling pin or a golf club.

Cuellar is the artist who made the animals using cast-off wooden golf club heads or discarded pins from Napa Bowl. He carves pieces of wood that he then attaches to form the shape of the animal body.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

This retired Napa insurance agent been making his creations for about 20 years, he said. In total, he’s fashioned more than 180 animals from club heads and about 30 from the pins.

Why golf clubs? Why bowling pins?

“They’re easy to make something out of,” Cuellar said simply.

“When I look at a bowling pin, I see something I can make out of it,” he said. As for the golf club heads, “I like working with the wood,” he explained.

While his career in the insurance industry seems to have worked out well for him, it wasn’t Cuellar’s initial plan.