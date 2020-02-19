Nearly 300 Napa County residents must soon find part-time work or risk losing their food stamps.
The Trump administration recently announced it will restrict the access of adults under 50 without dependents to federal grocery assistance, a program known in California as CalFresh. Starting April 1, such individuals will be limited to just three months of groceries every three years unless they work at least 20 hours per week (or 80 hours per month) or participate full-time in vocational training.
California’s Department of Social Services estimates the new rule will impact 11% of those currently on food stamps, roughly 400,000 people total.
Lynn Perez, the deputy director of Napa County’s Self-Sufficiency Services Division, said in an email that the county looked at its eligibility system for the month of February to calculate its 300-person approximation, though she added that the number will “fluctuate” since “the estimate is a point in time.”
Reporting from CalMatters called it closer to 400 people, and Shirley King, program director of the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank, said she thought the county’s appraisal was a “highly conservative number.”
Given steady economic growth, the Trump administration has announced it will roll out three rule changes to reduce the number of people on federal assistance. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last month, President Trump said “millions and millions of people don’t need food stamps anymore. They have jobs, they’re doing really well.”
King disagreed. “It’s reprehensible to me that someone should take something as basic as food and determine that it’s going to be a bargaining tool,” she said, adding that in her 20 years of working in food banking, she’d seen lots of politicking but described this period as “probably the worst it’s ever been.”
Waivers
This work requirement already exists in much of the country, but all but six of California’s counties had, until now, been exempted. With this rule change, it will be harder for jurisdictions to obtain such a waiver by raising the unemployment rate needed to be eligible. New stringent standards mean 36 additional California counties will be subject to work requirement to qualify, according to CalMatters.
Per the new requirements, counties must have an unemployment rate of 6% or higher to be eligible for a waiver. That’s nearly double the 2.9% in Napa, according to Perez.
However, Perez also said the county expects to find ways to grant waivers on an individual basis for things like physical impairment, mental illness or other extenuating circumstances. She calculates as much as 66% of individuals threatened by this rule change could ultimately be exempted.
Other alternatives
Perez suggests that those affected go to the Napa Food Bank to fill the void.
Operated by Community Action of Napa Valley, the non-profit hosts seven markets across the county every week. The pantry in Napa is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and moves through roughly two million pounds of food each year, according to Perez.
Shoppers are asked to bring proof of identification and a piece of mail to demonstrate residency in the county. Homeless individuals, who make up a significant portion of the customer base, according to the program coordinator of Napa’s market, Taima Broadhead, are asked to register with Abode Services ahead of time.
Customers shop at the pantry by the month, and how much food each individual is allotted depends on household size, Broadhead says, though there’s also a range of other services available on a more consistent basis to fill any gaps. As a "choice pantry," the market is set up like a regular grocery store, she adds, and while selection changes week-to-week, there’s usually a lot of variety for customers and plenty of food.
“We gave a really wide array of food supply,” King said. “There’s this stereotype that we’re just giving out non-perishables, but it really is like a trip to your local market.”
Food comes from everywhere. Big box shops like Safeway and Whole Foods tend to donate snacks, cereals, bread and treats for the baked goods aisles; private donors and the Department of Agriculture provide staples like canned goods, rice, and beans; local partnerships bring in fresh products like produce, meat and dairy; and the food bank also purchases items like eggs, chicken and yogurt.
Perez also suggests the Free Market program, the fourth day extension of the Food bank’s services. It takes place at a rotating set of locations each month all across the county, one of which is the Napa County Health and Human Services Building.
Jessica Chapin, who manages the market at this site, says they try to focus on “whole ingredients,” meaning no meat and only occasionally dairy or non-perishables. On a Friday in February, the market started full of onions, pears, romaine, potatoes and bananas, among other things. Most of the goods come from the Food Bank’s surplus, with a small portion also coming from a USDA partnership.
She estimates they serve about 120 families each month for a total of somewhere between 300 and 400 people based on what they know about household sizes. While this location in particular serves many Napans already using health and human services resources, the free markets are purposefully located at spots around the county throughout the month in order to cater to a broader range of residents.
Anticipated uptick
These services, though perhaps not widely known, are already in high demand. Broadhead uses a lottery system to organize entrance into the Food Bank. She says customers line up at least 15 minutes before opening to try and secure early access. Chapin sees similar crowds at the Friday Free Market. “All my customers know if they don’t get here in the first 30 minutes, what remains is slim,” she said.
King is aware that the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank is the first place people go when other resources are lost, so she’s concerned by the potential impact of these cuts in spite of the abundance of food her organization provides on a regular basis.
“I suspect that our numbers will have a significant uptick because a lot of folks just aren’t prepared to deal with something like this, and we’re talking about just the basic need for food,” she said.
King says they’re well-prepared in terms of non-perishables, and that she’s confident they’ll be able to provide nutritious, fresh options for a while as well. But she sees six months as the likely cutoff for this kind of wholesome and healthy supply.
“I think we’ll have to look at longer term solutions because the cost of fresh product, things like eggs and milk and meat which tends to be costlier, just keeps going up,” she said. “We’re in a good position right now to deal with it but if this goes beyond six months, we’ll have to look at different kinds of fundraising to address that need.”
California isn’t going quietly. Attorney General Xavier Becerra along with 13 of his peers from other states and New York City filed a lawsuit on Jan. 16 against the Trump administration. The lawsuit contends the government did not take adequate steps to evaluate the potential impact of the rule and that it ignored approval steps mandated by law like a public comment period.