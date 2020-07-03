Napans celebrate the start of a Fourth of July weekend like no other

It was the start of a Fourth of July weekend in Napa like no other.
Instead of thinking about where to sit for Napa’s annual July Fourth parade, locals and visitors gathered – in small and large groups – to celebrate the holiday weekend in new ways.
Some parts of Napa were quite busy – such as downtown Napa, the Oxbow Public Market and the outlet mall. Other parts, including Fuller Park and Alston Park were much quieter.
At the Oxbow Public Market, a line of people waiting to get inside the market wrapped around the outside of the building. Normally the market has an occupancy of 1,007 people, but during this holiday, staff was only letting 150 guests in at a time.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, each person admitted had their temperature taken both on the wrist and on the forehead. Staff used radios to communicate with each other about how many people were entering and exiting at different entry points.
“It’s good and bad,” said Gabe Carlin, Oxbow market manager, of the new process. Of course, the Oxbow wants visitors, but “safety is our biggest concern right now,” he said.
David Roy of San Francisco, said he and a companion headed to Napa “just to go somewhere and get out of town.”
“We’ve been to Napa a lot,” Roy said, but now that they have a four-month-old puppy, they’re looking for dog-friendly places to visit such as restaurants and breweries.
David Macias of Sacramento, also waited in line to get into the Oxbow. “It’s such a tough time right now,” with the pandemic and protests, said Macias. “We just wanted to get out.”
And Napa’s a nice destination, he said. “People are respecting each other’s space,” for the most part, he said. On July 4, Macias said the family plans to hang out at home. Normally, they might take a trip to Lake Tahoe for fireworks and fun, but not this year, he said.
Kitty Westin of Minneapolis was at the Oxbow with her daughter, who lives in Napa. She wasn’t terribly upset that most July Fourth activities were cancelled. “I’m fine with how it is,” she said. “Our health is much more important.” Westin said the people she’d seen in Napa were just as careful about social distancing and mask wearing as they are in Minneapolis. “I feel really safe and comfortable.”
Compared to the Oxbow, there were far fewer people at Fuller Park on Friday afternoon. Near one corner, a small group of men played Frisbee. Closer to the rest area, two women played badminton. A few people walked the perimeter of the park. One woman sold fruit at corner of Jefferson and Laurel streets. A group of senior citizens, led by Napan Mark Whittaker, practiced Tai chi under the shade of a large tree. Across the park, four family members sat together at a picnic table under another tree.
At Alston Park, the parking lot was less than half full. Inside the large dog fenced area, Chelsea Roller of San Francisco watched her two dogs, Zuli and Ari, get some exercise. Roller and the dogs came up to Napa for the day, she said. Yes, “it’s definitely different,” not having the usual July Fourth activities and fun. She was missing “that Fourth of July energy,” said Roller. But, being safe is the most important thing, she said.
Napan Linda Ghiringhelli, also at the dog park, said she also misses the annual parade, “and seeing the kids dressed,” in Fourth of July colors.
Carey Ghiringhelli said she thinks Napans seem to be sticking to small family groups, but visitors are flocking to Napa, which concerns her.
Her suggestion? “Be mindful and do small get-togethers with your family,” she said.
Alex Bockhold of Napa brought his dog Tucker to the dog park. Normally, he’d go to Lake Tahoe for this weekend with his family “and shoot off some fireworks and hang out with 10 to 15 people,” Bockhold said.
“Our family would have a family Olympics,” with all kinds of games and activities. That’s not happening.
Instead, “This year I’ll probably hang out with two to three,” people, right here in Napa, he said.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
