Napans celebrate the start of a Fourth of July weekend like no other

“We’ve been to Napa a lot,” Roy said, but now that they have a four-month-old puppy, they’re looking for dog-friendly places to visit such as restaurants and breweries.

David Macias of Sacramento, also waited in line to get into the Oxbow. “It’s such a tough time right now,” with the pandemic and protests, said Macias. “We just wanted to get out.”

And Napa’s a nice destination, he said. “People are respecting each other’s space,” for the most part, he said. On July 4, Macias said the family plans to hang out at home. Normally, they might take a trip to Lake Tahoe for fireworks and fun, but not this year, he said.

Kitty Westin of Minneapolis was at the Oxbow with her daughter, who lives in Napa. She wasn’t terribly upset that most July Fourth activities were cancelled. “I’m fine with how it is,” she said. “Our health is much more important.” Westin said the people she’d seen in Napa were just as careful about social distancing and mask wearing as they are in Minneapolis. “I feel really safe and comfortable.”