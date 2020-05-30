Napans create campaign/video to promote mask wearing

As of Tuesday, an estimated 100 people from around the U.S. and world have made their own selfie poster.

“It’s awesome,” said Allen.

After that, Allen decided to expand High 5 Together Apart and add a video of people of different ages and ethnicities donning their mask and sharing who they are wearing that mask for.

“It’s not just a fun art project,” she said of the selfie maker. “The video shows the real person behind,” each mask.

Allen said she doesn’t expect everyone to be interested, “but I’m hoping it will appeal to a great number of people and create dialog.”

Even if one person decides to watch or wear a mask, “one person could become two,” said Allen. That effect “is pretty powerful.”

There’s another point to the video, she noted. One of Allen’s friends, who is African American, related a story of wearing her mask in public and being told that she “looked like a bank robber.”

“I’m aghast at hearing that comment,” said Allen. “I’d like to think Napa is a lot more progressive and liberal but there’s still so many layers of racism which I don’t think people realize.”