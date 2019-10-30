To Tracy Mayne and Cody Hart, getting dressed up for Halloween means more than store-bought costumes and some face paint. Much more.
The two Napans, who are relatively new to town, have been creating custom costumes for themselves for about a decade now. Their latest effort may be their most elaborate.
Mayne and Hart are dressing as White Walkers, the formerly human ice creatures from “Game of Thrones.”
“We go all in for Halloween,” said Mayne. “Every year we get to do something different.”
“It’s so much fun.”
The signature look for their White Walkers are the custom masks they’ve spent the past several weeks making.
The process takes multiple steps. First a gel mold is made of each person’s face. Next, a plaster polymer cast is made from the completed gel mold.
Then modeling clay is pressed over the face cast and sculpted as desired. Then another plaster mold of the sculpted face is made. Finally, the latex mask is made by pouring a layer of liquid latex into the newest mold. The end result is a latex mask that fits each face precisely.
For the final touches the latex masks are then painted. For example, Hart’s White Walker mask will feature an undercoat of blue, then white highlights and finally darker lines to emphasize the lines in the face of the creature. The masks are attached to the face with spirit gum.
Mayne and Hart don’t stop at their own costumes. Their house is also decorated for the season, including a giant spider web with spiders suspended over a set of couches, skeletons on the front lawn (drinking wine), dozens of different colored pumpkins on the front porch, and an elaborate harvest display on an oversized wall alcove above an open-plan, two-story great room.
“Life is short,” said Mayne. “I’m 56,” he said. “I figure I’ve got 20 Halloweens left and every one of them is going to count.”
The two moved to Napa from New York about 18 months ago. Their family also includes Sammy, a male red miniature longhaired Dachshund.
“We’ve been so happy,” at their new home in west Napa, said Mayne. “We love this area more than anywhere else in the world.”
Even the recent PG&E power outages haven’t dampened their spirits. They bought a generator and are ready to run it if the lights go out.
Mayne said he and Hart especially like the spooky side of Halloween. Past costumes have included Orcs from “Lord of the Rings,” the Borg from “Star Trek,” gargoyles, werewolves and demons.
They wanted to do White Walkers in part as homage to the last season of “Game of Thrones,” said Mayne. But, “It was really the characters themselves” that drew the two to their designs.
For those who are not familiar with “Game of Thrones,” the White Walkers are the evil henchmen of their boss, The Night King.
“They just look so cool,” Mayne said. “They are so evocative.”
Mayne thinks they’ve spent about 18 to 20 hours alone on the masks. Some friends also joined in on the fun – two sculpted tiki-themed masks and another sculpted a mask from the infamous “Twilight Zone” episode called "Eye of the Beholder.”
For clothing, Mayne customized existing gladiator and “dark wizard” costumes and then added accessories and embellishments from the hardware store. The final look includes colored contacts, wigs, hair extensions and other props.
Sure, not every step worked out perfectly. Hart’s mask mold broke in half midway through the creative process. “But you adapt,” Mayne said.
Mayne and Hart will get to wear their latest costumes twice – once for a party on Oct. 26 and once on Halloween night to “welcome” trick or treaters at their house.
“This is my creative outlet,” said Mayne, who works in the medical industry during the day.
“We have a great time,” he said. “It’s just fun to celebrate.”
To see the White Walkers in person, visit 19 Buhman Court (located on the south entrance to the street) in Browns Valley during trick or treat hours.