Napans create George Floyd memorial at central Napa park

On Wednesday, a number of Napans organized a public memorial space to honor the life of George Floyd and other victims of racism and violence.

Napa Mayor Jill Techel has designated a spot in Fuller Park on Jefferson Street for the community to come and reflect, and to leave messages of condolence, signs from recent marches, art work and flowers.

The memorial will be left in place through the end of the day on June 23.