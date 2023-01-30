Napans express unease about downtown paid parking plan at community meeting

Plans to bring a paid parking program to downtown Napa and the Oxbow district received a mixed response from a swath of roughly 50 Napans during a recent community meeting at Napa City Hall.

As a way of introducing the project, city staff and consultant Julie Dixon, a parking consultant and founder of Dixon Resources Unlimited, confirmed that the city is, indeed, pursuing a paid parking program that the Napa City Council will eventually be asked to approve.

Dixon said the community should want to get to a place where the city is making “data-driven decisions” around parking management; she cited the city’s 2015 downtown parking management plan, license plate reader data and 507 responses to a recent holiday-season survey — all of which she said supported the development of paid parking — to demonstrate what’s been going into the proposal so far.

She expanded on the now-closed survey, which was advertised in areas around downtown Napa and through the city’s economic development newsletter in December.

According to a slide show presented by Dixon at the Wednesday forum, about 35% of respondents said they were “very dissatisfied” with their overall parking experience in the downtown and Oxbow areas. Common themes included dissatisfaction with time limits, difficulty finding parking in the city center and a desire for employee parking permits.

About 35% of those surveyed also said it took them more than 10 minutes to find a parking space during their most recent visit to those two areas, and about the same percentage said they had to walk four or more blocks to get to their destination.

But aside from the initial presentation, and responses from Dixon to questions, most of the two-hour meeting consisted of attendees, sharing their thoughts and concerns about the potential of paid parking.

Though some expressed support for such a program, most expressed at least some level of unease.

Carlotta Sainato, program manager for the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said at the meeting that the coalition supported such a program, given that it would incentivize people able to walk or bike downtown to do so. Sainato noted that adding the paid parking would also be a chance to add more bike parking to downtown and Oxbow, which she said is scarce.

But many others — including those who work in the city core — said a paid parking program could effectively punish downtown businesses that rely on employees parking there, and that it would discourage locals from visiting the downtown.

Claire Jolliffe, general manager at Monday Bakery, noted that almost all of the bakery staff commute from areas outside of Napa — including Sonoma, Vacaville and Dixon — so biking to work is generally not an option for them.

Indra Fortney, founder and owner of Boho Lifestyle in downtown Napa, said paid parking could cut down on the amount of time people spend exploring other downtown businesses — and thus purchasing items — while they’re on errands, as they know they’re on a parking payment clock.

“Probably one out of every 10 customers stumble upon the store, and they’re a local,” Fortney said. “They can only do that if they’re en route to another place. If you’re looking at the clock to get back to your car, to meet that meter time, you’re not going to stumble into other businesses.”

Fortney also said downtown businesses have had hiring issues, and retaining employees has been a big problem. Paid parking, she said, would be another hardship for employees, and make it more difficult for downtown businesses to hire them.

Carol Barge said she doesn’t have problems parking in the downtown area, and that it seemed to her like the city has an employee parking problem, not a general parking problem. She added that establishing paid parking for everybody would negatively and unfairly affect residents of Napa.

“I don’t want to come downtown and have to pay for parking every time I come down here,” Barge said. “The tourists aren’t going to bear the brunt of that; we are going to bear the brunt of that. And I don’t see it as a problem. I think you’re trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Dixon said there will likely be at least one more community meeting on paid parking coming up, but the date for that meeting hasn’t yet been set.

According to the presentation, Napa's paid parking project is set to proceed with financial modeling and updates to city code. Then, this spring, a vendor selection process will go forward, with full roll-out of the program — should the city council approve — set for the summer or fall.