Napans find themselves stuck on cruise ships due to coronavirus fears

One female passenger, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid alarming family and friends, told the Times it was "sad and scary" to learn the information from a reporter before an official announcement had been made on the ship. She said earlier events aboard had been canceled with little explanation.

"Anything (with) a large group gathering is being canceled," she said Wednesday afternoon. "You have never heard a cruise ship go silent when (the captain's) announcements come on over the PA system."

Kamali confirmed Wednesday evening that the company was "developing communication right now to inform the guests," but had not done so before the news conference.

Guests on the ship said they were told late Wednesday night that about 100 people would be tested for the virus, with kits expected to arrive by Thursday morning via helicopter.

"No one will be allowed to leave the ship until results are back," said the female passenger. "How long is that?"

On Wednesday, Newsom said that, "By this evening, we will have contacted every county health official that has someone who came off this cruise."