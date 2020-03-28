Napans find ways to cope with the stress of sheltering-at-home during COVID-19 restrictions

They had planned to sell their home and downsize. But that was before COVID-19 stalled the state's economy.

“Now we’re really not sure what’s going to happen,” Rulon said, adding he’s even looking at converting part of the house into an accessory dwelling unit.

He sees the economy as a big question mark. The nation may be in for a depression. He particularly feels bad for people in the restaurant business and those hourly employees who need work to survive, Rulon said.

He and partners are working on a start-up company for a quick, block lightweight concrete building method that could be used by people for homes in wildfire-prone areas and for emergency shelters. They need funding.

"With coronavirus, I don’t know where the economy is going to go," Rulon said. "Nobody does."

But he and his wife are braced to weather the nation's expected financial storm.

“We do have money put away, IRAs and things like that,” Rulon said. “We’re probably in much better shape than many people.”

With the shelter-at-home order, he still goes out for walks amid a Napa Valley landscape of vineyards. He works. His wife has been shopping a couple of times.