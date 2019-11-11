More than 150 people came to a city of Napa Veterans Day ceremony that cut to the heart of the federal holiday.
Most sat on the grass-and-concrete, amphitheater-like slopes of Veterans Memorial Park overlooking the Napa River on this unusually warm autumn morning. Napa American Legion Post 113 sponsored the Monday event.
Jack Newberry of Napa attended with his wife Linda. Newberry served in the U.S. Air Force based at nearby Travis Air Force Base from 1961-65, becoming airman first class and working as a machinist.
He paused when asked why he had come, becoming momentarily choked up with emotion.
“Just the dedication, to salute everybody who’s been in the service. It’s a brotherhood,” Newberry said.
Tom Schaidhammer attended. The Virginia resident grew up in Napa and served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 2012, retiring as colonel. He started in the infantry and served as a Department of Defense military representative at the embassy in Switzerland.
He knew from a young age that he wanted to go into the Army.
“The challenge,” said Schaidhammer, whose father worked as a civilian at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo. “I wanted to challenge myself.”
At 11 a.m., the 45-minute ceremony began with the American Legion Post 113 honor guard and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Meadow Larks at one point sang the official song for each military branch to the accompaniment of an amplified acoustic guitar. Schaidhammer stood saluting as the group sang “The Army Goes Rolling Along.” Newberry did the same for “The Wild Blue Yonder.”
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, the keynote speaker, recited part of a poem he memorized in school as an 8-year-old that has stayed with him over the decades.
“Veterans, we salute you – not with military precision, not with volleys of shots or boom of cannons. We salute you in our hearts, in our thinking,” Dodd said.
Napa Mayor Jill Techel drew attention to the banners in Veterans Memorial Park recognizing local residents who are currently serving in the military. She urged people to look at them when they come to the park in the days to come.
Then a number of dignitaries took turns reading verses from a poem.
“It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of press ... It is the soldier, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote,” the poem went.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bernie Narvaez said the United States has more than 20 million veterans.
“Please remember those who served and thank them not only today, but every day of the year,” he said.