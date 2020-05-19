× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s a new craze on the rise in Napa. It’s something that’s alive and growing, yet also meant to be eventually devoured.

Sourdough bread baking.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order, Napans by the dozen have discovered the art of making this specialty bread.

Napan Irit Weir is a newer sourdough bread baker who said she had always wanted to learn how to make the starter.

“I love to be in the kitchen and cook and bake but baking is easy compared to making sourdough,” said Weir.

Baking bread, something so basic, “is very comforting,” during a time when the rest of the world is so tumultuous, she said.

So what is this starter and why is it so important for making sourdough?

According to acouplecooks.com, instead of using active dry yeast like in other bread recipes, sourdough bread uses a starter.

A sourdough starter is fermented dough filled with natural, wild yeast and a bacteria called lactobacilli. The starter is what makes sourdough bread rise.

Weir said to begin, “I watched maybe 50 YouTube videos,” about sourdough bread baking, she said. Weeks later, she has managed to master her version of sourdough bread and bakes as many as two loaves a day.

Because of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, “This is the first time in my life that I have this time,” to master sourdough bread baking, she said.

After all, the bread requires a significant commitment – the starter takes about a week to create, explained Weir. “It’s like having a child,” she said with a laugh.

For more info: Want to learn more about baking sourdough? Follow these Facebook groups: -Napa Bakes Sourdough -Sourdough: Baked by Julia

Over the past weeks, Weir has actually made four separate starters which she named Sourpuss, Mush Mush, Why Me and I’m A Leftover.

“Giving names to your starters? Come on. It’s so weird,” she admitted. “But you do weird things in this time of coronavirus.”

It’s a hobby that takes much practice.

“At the beginning I was so insecure, I added extra starter,” said Weir. She has since learned that is a no-no when it comes to sourdough bread baking. “You have to be precise,” she said. Sourdough bread will not become what it is meant to be with random care and feeding.

After consulting with Julia Allen, an unofficial Napa sourdough bread expert, Weir learned to be more patient, and let the dough be.

'Poilne,' Apollonia Poilne's first cookbook in English, is a quarantine baker's perfect bread handbook While many of us are stuck at home, with time to read as we compulsively stress-bake and feed our sourdough starters, may I make a suggestion?…

“With the starter and the sourdough, you really have to be very present,” said Weir. “You cannot push the process you cannot force it to be what it’s not. It’s subject to temperature and being still. It’s not just about the baking. It’s really being one with it. It’s a very spiritual emotional connection to something bigger than us.”

“It’s really just such a beautiful process,” she said. “And you know it when you get it right. The crust is crunchy and inside you have all the holes…you just know when a good bread comes out.”

Who’s eating all of the bread that Weir is baking? Well, there are five adults sheltering-in-place, she explained. They are big eaters, said Weir.

For example, “One loaf gets devoured for breakfast with five people.” She sent her son in LA two loaves. She gives bread to her neighbors. She tries to give bread to reporters but they aren’t able to accept gifts, so then there’s more bread that still needs giving.

+3 Cooking for Comfort: What is so special about soup? What can you make when you don’t have enough of anything for a meal? Soup.

“It’s like an art, science, meditative process,” said Weir. “And when it happens it’s such a joy.”

Also joining Weir in this sourdough quest is Aurora Heitman of Napa.

Heitman has baked both regular and sourdough bread before, but once the Covid-19 pandemic began, she began baking sourdough again.

The stretching and folding and physical working of the dough, “helps let out some stress for me,” she said.

Heitman said she named her starter Boop and has since passed bits of it on to a number of other sourdough bakers.

“Boop is everywhere,” she said.

Why bread and why sourdough?

“One, I get to be creative and make something with my hands,” she said. That includes designing the top of the bread by making little slashes on the dough.

+2 Napa Farmers Market: The alchemy of bread Flour. Salt. Water. Add wild yeast and the alchemy of bread making begins. Both the simplicity and complexity of this life-giving food are wha…

“Two, it feeds my left brain because its chemistry. You have to put in the correct amount of water and flour and salt and you have to do the stretching and folding at certain times.”

At the same time, “sourdough is forgiving,” Heitman said. “That’s why I keep doing it. And in the end, everyone eats it.”

That includes her family but also her neighbors, in-laws and friends.

“This weekend I made eight loaves and rolls,” she said. Her latest bake is chocolate sourdough bread. “It is so good.”

Since she started baking sourdough, “All I’ve been doing eating bread,” Heitman said cheerfully.

You’d think that would lead to the COVID-19, as in gaining 19 lbs., but Heiman said that since the shelter-in-place started, she’s actually lost weight. “I try to work out every day,” Heitman explained.

+4 A garden world where 'nothing's wasted': "The Stone Edge Farm Kitchen Larder Cookbook" The end of the journey was the “Stone Edge Farm Kitchen Larder Cookbook” (Rizzoli, 2019). First, we visited the farm that had inspired it.

This Napan said thinks the trend is growing because most people have been staying home during the shelter-in-place.

“We’re not out being super busy,” she said. “You need time. We all have time. And making the bread is really simple.”

The act of providing something like fresh baked bread feels good, Heitman said. “And people love getting it,” she said.

From the comments on two sourdough Facebook groups, Napa Bakes Sourdough and Sourdough: Baked by Julia, Napans are definitely into sourdough bread baking.

There are posts about finding flour, baking pans, questions about “tight crumbs” and “overproofing” and lots and lots of photos…of sourdough.

“My best looking loaf yet!” wrote one commenter on the Napa Bakes Sourdough Facebook page.

“The batard is so pretty I could cry!” wrote another.

“I had no idea bread would bring me so much joy, this is the highlight of quarantine,” wrote a member.

“ISO: pants, size sourdough,” posted one baker.

“They are so stinkin cute,” wrote one member who posted a photo of her homemade bagels.

“Goopy mess turned into absolute perfection,” posted a baker.

“I’m stress baking and eating it all!” another commented.

For Julia Allen, this trend kneads no explanation.

Allen has been baking sourdough for a number of years. The Napan, who works as a graphic designer, said learning to bake the specialty bread has been “an awesome self -growth journey.” Sharing it with other people is second nature.

Allen said at first, it can be intimidating to try to make sourdough, especially for a newbie. So she started a Facebook group about baking sourdough.

“The biggest joy is when they finally figure it out,” said Allen, of those new bread bakers.

Napa County's Unsung Heroes: Profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things "Unsung Heroes" is an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so gratifying,” to give someone a fresh baked loaf of bread. “Especially if it’s unexpected.”

For Allen, baking is a labor of love.

“Your hand is actually activating the yeast,” she said. Because the dough needs to be stretched and folded at certain intervals, it helps her to take a step away from her computer and work “shifting my way of thinking,” and switch gears, mentally. It’s almost like a meditative state, she described.

Baking sourdough, “gives you a sense of appreciation that you don’t need a whole lot to do something amazing,” said Allen. “It’s like a little moment of happy. And there’s nothing like a freshly baked (bread).”

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.