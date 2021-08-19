Napans line up for free COVID shots

Many Napans have already jumped at the chance to get immunized against COVID-19. According to county data, 81% of eligible Napa County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But that leaves 19% of locals who could still be fully immunized. And OLE Health is doing whatever it can to get more people to step forward and roll up their sleeves.
Every Tuesday afternoon for the past several months, staffers and volunteers at OLE Health have offered a free shot clinic at the south Napa campus. OLE Health is Napa's only federally qualified health center and the only nonprofit community clinic in Napa County.
Claudia Alcantar of Napa waited in a short line this past Tuesday at the OLE Health campus on Hartle Court to get the vaccine for her 13-year-old daughter.
While Alcantar herself is already vaccinated, “I didn’t know if it was a good idea,” for her daughter to get the vaccine, said Alcantar.
“I’m still unsure," about her daughter getting immunized, she admitted. “I don’t want to put her at risk for any future side effects. But now, they’re going back to school,” and Alcantar decided it was time.
Manuel Avina of Calistoga came to OLE Health this past Tuesday for his second COVID-19 shot.
How did the first shot go?
“I didn’t even feel it at all," Avina said. And that's saying a lot, for him. Even though “I have tattoos all over my body ... I hate needles,” he said.
He had been on the fence about getting the vaccine, said Avina. He’s not exactly sure why, he said. Perhaps because some of his family members and friends haven’t yet gotten their shots. However, Avina thinks that “pretty soon it’s going to be mandatory so I might as well do it now.”
Maria Camarena of Napa got vaccinated against COVID-19 back in March, but on this past Tuesday, she brought her 15-year-old son to OLE Health for his immunization.
“It’s a hard decision as a parent but I think it’s the safest for our children,” she said. And now that her son is going back to school, “it’s the best way to be protected,” she said.
“I feel like it works,” Alaysia Germaine of Suisun City said of the vaccine. However, Germaine admitted she had waited to start the two-shot vaccination process until she was done with her school sports season.
“I was worried about getting an adverse reaction,” said Germaine, who is under 18. Now she was ready.
OLE Health director of clinic operations Shira Revzen said that about 250 patients are seen on average at the regular Tuesday night vaccine clinic.
“We’re still seeing a lot of demand,” said Revzen.
Revzen said that to date, the shot clinic has given a total of 17,352 doses. Depending on availability, patients can chose to receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Getting vaccinated is still our best weapon against COVID-19 and the Delta Variant,” said Yudith Correa, director of nursing for OLE Health. “I encourage anyone who hasn't gotten vaccinated yet to come to our Tuesday clinic and get your shot to help us end this pandemic in our community."
