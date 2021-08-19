Napans line up for free COVID shots

Many Napans have already jumped at the chance to get immunized against COVID-19. According to county data, 81% of eligible Napa County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But that leaves 19% of locals who could still be fully immunized. And OLE Health is doing whatever it can to get more people to step forward and roll up their sleeves.

Every Tuesday afternoon for the past several months, staffers and volunteers at OLE Health have offered a free shot clinic at the south Napa campus. OLE Health is Napa's only federally qualified health center and the only nonprofit community clinic in Napa County.

Claudia Alcantar of Napa waited in a short line this past Tuesday at the OLE Health campus on Hartle Court to get the vaccine for her 13-year-old daughter.

While Alcantar herself is already vaccinated, “I didn’t know if it was a good idea,” for her daughter to get the vaccine, said Alcantar.

“I’m still unsure," about her daughter getting immunized, she admitted. “I don’t want to put her at risk for any future side effects. But now, they’re going back to school,” and Alcantar decided it was time.

Manuel Avina of Calistoga came to OLE Health this past Tuesday for his second COVID-19 shot.