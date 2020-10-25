Napans plan to 'cruise the J' for Halloween

Even though traditional trick-or-treating has been strongly discouraged, Rob Doughty isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic ruin all of the holiday fun.
This Napa native, also known as DJ Rotten Robbie, has launched a “Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, cruisers and viewers are invited to meet up along Jefferson Street (between Trancas and First streets) from 5 to 7 p.m. to “cruise the J.”
“People are hungry for fun things to do,” said Doughty. A socially-distant cruise night “is very much of the time we’re in.”
Car decorations and costumes are encouraged, wrote Doughty on a Facebook post. Social distancing and masks are a must, he noted.
Doughty said the idea came after he and a group of friends hosted an informal cruise night during LGBTQ Pride Week in June.
“It was so well received and so much fun,” he said. “I think everyone else still appreciates that small town-ness of cruise night.”
And these days, with the pandemic restrictions, “Everything is so monotonous,” said Doughty. A cruise night is a good way to be safe, but also social, he said.
“I thought this would be a good thing to do for the community, since there’s nothing really to do” because of the pandemic, he said.
The Mask Car Aid/masquerade theme doesn’t mean this is a “benefit” for any group or nonprofit, said Doughty. “It’s just about community and bringing people together.”
He has fond memories cruising Jefferson Street as a young kid. “It’s sort of a throwback to my youth.”
Plus, Doughty owns a newly restored 1974 VW Thing, painted John Deere green. He definitely has plans to decorate his car. “I’m going to have a bubble machine and maybe fog machine,” he said.
If you don’t have a “fun” car you can still decorate your vehicle, he said. Use battery powered Halloween lights and stickers and signs, he said.
“All cars are welcome,” he said. “If you don’t have a car you can always pull up a chair and sit on the curb and watch us roll by.”
Napan Paula Gentry joined the Pride cruise night and definitely plans to cruise on Halloween.
“It was the funnest thing I’ve done since being in high school and cruising,” she said.
Gentry said that if it wasn't for the cruise this Halloween she was probably going to stay home and watch a movie. Instead, she will drive her Mary Kay car (black with pink lettering) up and down Jefferson Street. At the Pride cruise, “Robbie put a pink flamingo on my car. I'm going to probably bring the flamingo back from storage. And I have little lights to put on my dash.”
These cruises are definitely not Doughty’s first public events. For years, he’d hosted local parties and fundraisers, often working as a DJ.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m very, very community minded,” he said.
He remembers the cruise nights of the past decades. In the 90s, the event grew so big, “it kind of got out of control,” recalled Doughty.
On one cruise night in 1995, Napa Police Chief Dan Monez got stabbed by a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Jefferson Street. “That was definitely the end” of cruise night, he said.
Doughty said that driving on public streets doesn’t require a permit, but he does plan to contact Napa police in advance to make them aware of the gathering.
In fact, Napa Police are aware of the planned Halloween cruise, said Sgt. Kristofer Jenny.
Cruising is not prohibited, he noted. However, “We want people to have safe fun,” he said. “If people are going to gather, do it responsibly.” This means following COVID guidelines and not engaging in reckless driving.
Jenny said that because Halloween falls on a Saturday night, the same night as the seasonal time change, the police department was already going to have extra patrols.
“We’ll factor this into our response and patrol plans for the evening,” said Jenny. “We do want to discourage people that may view this as an opportunity to conduct illegal sideshow activity.”
Napa’s cruise night used to be a huge event, recalled Napa City Manager Steve Potter, and former chief of police. In the 90s, as many as 10,000 cars would gather to cruise or hang out on Jefferson Street. The event was advertised throughout the Bay Area.
“They would line Jefferson from First to Trancas, both sides, sitting in chairs, many people deep, parking lots entirely full,” said Potter.
“It got out of hand,” Potter said. As many as 125 officers, from other agencies, were required to safely patrol the event.
On Aug. 25, 1995, Monez was stabbed by a man named James Michael Souza when he and other officers intervened in a fight during a cruise night. Souza was arrested and later convicted of battery on a police officer. In 2015, Souza was shot and killed in Vallejo; his body was found under a bridge.
Jenny also recalled the heyday of Napa’s cruise nights. He was a teenager then, living in Vallejo.
One night he and friends drove up to Napa’s cruise night, but “there were so many cops we left immediately,” Jenny said.
“Growing up in Vallejo, when the police were around that meant trouble was brewing,” he said. “We didn’t want to be in the middle of anything going down. We made one pass and then we got right back on Highway 29.”
Photos: Cruise night in Napa:
Watch now: A 'happy' Halloween on Hennessy Drive in Napa
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.