Napans plan to 'cruise the J' for Halloween

The Mask Car Aid/masquerade theme doesn’t mean this is a “benefit” for any group or nonprofit, said Doughty. “It’s just about community and bringing people together.”

He has fond memories cruising Jefferson Street as a young kid. “It’s sort of a throwback to my youth.”

Plus, Doughty owns a newly restored 1974 VW Thing, painted John Deere green. He definitely has plans to decorate his car. “I’m going to have a bubble machine and maybe fog machine,” he said.

If you don’t have a “fun” car you can still decorate your vehicle, he said. Use battery powered Halloween lights and stickers and signs, he said.

“All cars are welcome,” he said. “If you don’t have a car you can always pull up a chair and sit on the curb and watch us roll by.”

Napan Paula Gentry joined the Pride cruise night and definitely plans to cruise on Halloween.

“It was the funnest thing I’ve done since being in high school and cruising,” she said.