Dozens of supporters of abortion access gathered in downtown Napa at midday Tuesday to protest a wave of new state laws that restrict abortion access.
Napa's rally was one of hundreds of #StopTheBans events planned across the country, on the heels of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's move last week to pass a law that bans nearly all abortions, including those in cases of rape and incest, unless the procedure is necessary to save woman's life. It's considered to be the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S.
"I can hardly believe we're standing here, again, still," Leslie Lew of Rise Up Napa said to a crowd of protesters at Veterans Memorial Park.
Anti-abortion advocates hope restrictive abortion laws passed by Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Mississippi and Kentucky will set the stage for a legal battle before the Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that determined women have the right to receive abortions until the fetus is able to live outside the womb — usually around 24 to 28 weeks into a pregnancy.
Protesters decry 'war on women'
Protesters in Napa and elsewhere at #StopTheBans rallies were asked to bring wire clothes hangers, a symbol of self-induced abortion. Napa organizers collected hangers in three cardboard boxes to be mailed to Ivey's office.
Protesters carried signs that said "Politicians make crappy doctors," "Abortion is health care," and "My body, my religion."
Women's March Napa Valley organized the event. Irit Weir, head of the organization, opened Tuesday's event by telling the story of her own experience with abortion at 19 years old. For her, it was safe and legal. She said she was one of the lucky ones.
"I've never met a woman who was excited to get an abortion," Weir said.
She handed the mic to Larkin Dewyer, a St. Helena High junior, who spoke of "war on women." It's a war that women intend to win, she said.
"We refuse to go back to clothes hanger abortions and unsafe operations," Dewyer said.
Lisa Seran of Indivisible Napa noted that supporters of the Alabama law have said it was drafted to challenge Roe v. Wade. She called the law a power play and said it's important to get people educated and to the polls.
"The Alabama law was the last straw for me," she said.
Members of the crowd were allowed to come to the mic and share their thoughts, though Weir said many women who had experience with abortion hesitated to speak for fear they would get too emotional.
One woman told the story of accompanying a friend to get an illegal abortion in the 1970s. She said she waited in the airport while her friend took a cab to a restaurant and met a man who took her to the home of a doctor who performed abortions in his basement.
Another woman called abortion a form of forced organ donation.
The crowd filtered out of the park and headed down Main Street to march on Third Street, Soscol Avenue and First Street.
"Pro-life, that's a lie, you don't care if women die," the crowd chanted.
Sophie DiBiase, a Vallejo resident raised in Napa, said she came to the march in search of "hope in all this chaos," including attacks on women's rights and health care. She said there was a need for people with differing viewpoints to try to see things from the other's perspectives.
Ellen Vinci of Napa said restrictive abortion laws violated a much-needed separation between church and state. Women opposed to abortion aren't forced to have one, but women who are unable to receive an abortion are forced to give birth, she said.
To Vinci's left was Kathryn Winter of Napa, who said she had a friend who almost died of an illegal abortion performed in Mexico. Winter recalled her own struggle to get an abortion as a 19-year-old student at the University of California Davis. She was told she needed a parent's permission because she was younger than 21 years old, she said. Winter later miscarried.
"I didn't know what I was going to do," she said.
For others, abortion is 'barbaric'
Not all women who have faced abortion walked away with a favorable view of the procedure.
Alexandra Snyder of the Napa-based Life Legal Defense Foundation, a nonprofit and pro-life law firm that handles cases across the country, said she had an abortion at 17 because her family pressured her into it. It's a decision she has come to regret.
Snyder said she did not condemn women who have gotten abortions and said she knows what it's like to be scared. But she later learned that she would have had some support if she kept the child. While Snyder said that's not true for everyone, she said women may have more support and resources available to them than they realize.
The foundation supports Alabama's abortion laws and is opposed to abortion, unless it is to save the mother's life, Snyder said. She said she hopes that people can one day look back at abortion with horror and a recognition that "it's absolutely barbaric to destroy human life at any stage."
"We are talking about the killing of absolutely innocent human beings," she said.
Snyder said she's hopeful that abortion will be banned in America and some recent state laws on abortion will prompt a Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade.
And while protester Vinci, too, was hopeful for the future of Roe v. Wade, she still found herself back fighting for abortions after marching for access in the 1970s.
"I'm so shocked that I have to do it all over again," she said.