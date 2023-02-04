Much of the credit for the research for "Shipyard Acres: Napa's lost neighborhood" goes to former Napan Shirley Fore. Eleven years ago she took on an ambitious plan to write a book about the families and people of Shipyard Acres.

The project “is to honor (the) hardworking parents who lived in the Acres,” Fore wrote in 2012.

This former Napan contacted as many former residents as she could, even creating a questionnaire to compile data. She compiled a whopping 34 binders and file folders of Shipyard Acres research, history and information, including a complete record of who lived in which house and when, sorted by both street name and resident name. Many of the photos for the Register's Shipyard Acres story came from Fore’s research.

“This project is turning out to be a very large project, and I am having a great time with it,” she wrote in a 2012 email.

Interestingly, Fore herself never lived at Shipyard Acres. But her husband Glen did.

Glen Fore loved his childhood at the Acres and had many fond memories of the time, recalled Shirley Fore. After hearing his many stories, she felt compelled to try and create a record of the neighborhood.

“I really like a good puzzle and this is one big puzzle,” Fore wrote in a 2012 email.

“I want to show that families in the acres were good hard working people who wanted a good life for their families,” said Fore. “Some were Okies, some Arkies, some Texans (and) some from good old California...”

“I really feel strongly about the families out there and wanted to write about them.”

“Shipyard Acres is a place where some folks don’t want to be connected with, some say all Okies lived there," she said. "Well, maybe some did but they were good hardworking families.”

How did a rock company come to build ships for the war? A Basalt background Napa's Basalt Rock Company was founded in 1920.

Before the war Basalt Rock Co. was mostly a quarry business, but the company started building its own hulls to ship rock to the other areas of California.

It later branched out into the ship building business in 1941 when it started building ships for the U.S. Navy for use during World War II.

Basalt built its ships in two dry docks carved out of the bank of the Napa River. Finished hulls were sent to Mare Island Shipyard and other locations.

The name and ownership of the company has changed over the decades. The company's steel making plant was purchased by Kaiser Steel in 1955.

The plant changed hands again in 1988 when it was purchased by Oregon Steel Mills and remained in operation as Napa Pipe until 2004.

The rock and sand portion of the company was purchased by Dillingham Construction in the early 1970s. It was acquired by Syar Industries in 1986. In August 2022 Vulcan Materials Co. acquired Syar. Sources: Napa County Historical Society, Wikipedia, Napa Register, Napa city and county.

Without Fore’s diligent research, much of this history would be lost. For such a busy and booming time period, relatively few photos and even fewer movies from Shipyard Acres are public. Many of the adults from the World War II era have passed away, and their children are now senior citizens. Reader notes in the Napa Register and searches with the Napa County Historical society generated only a few dozen images.

Fore would have made a good reporter. In 2012 she and Glen even drove out to Cuttings Wharf where some of the original Shipyard Acres homes were moved to.

“I took photos of the 23 remaining (units) and on the way out got busted,” by property owner Ken Moore, she wrote in an email to another Shipyard Acres alum. “Ken Moore asked if I could read,” the ‘no trespassing’ signs, but “I just left with all my pictures.”

She also researched publishers who might be able to produce the book but after her husband passed away, she gave the collection to Del Schank Sr., another Napan who grew up at Shipyard Acres.

“I didn’t want to give it up, but I had so many things going on,” Fore said in a recent interview.

Schank Sr. contacted the Register after reading a note asking for Shipyard Acres photos. Fore's research will now be donated to the Napa County Historical Society.

