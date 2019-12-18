On the night before the planned vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump, hundreds of Napans gathered Tuesday night to rally for, and against, the vote.
Organized by local activist Lisa Seran of Indivisible Napa, the larger Impeach and Remove rally, part of a network of similar gatherings across the U.S., was held at Veterans Park at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m appalled at what’s happening to our democracy,” said Seran. “We’re out here tonight as patriots to protect and defend our democracy and to show wide support for impeachment in the House and removal in the Senate.”
Napan Linda Ozores joined the rally “because I believe (Trump) deserves to be impeached” and removed from office.
His actions have been “reprehensible,” said Ozores, in particular the President’s actions with Ukraine. “I’m embarrassed to say he’s my president.”
Deborah Dash of Napa said she wanted to be at the rally to show solidarity with others who support impeachment.
“It feels good to stand with everybody else,” she said.
“We can’t just sit idly,” said pro-impeachment participant Howard Glover of Napa. “It takes a voice” to speak out against Trump and his actions, he said.
“When the president blatantly ignores the constitution, it's imperative that people demand this end,” said Karen Garcia of Napa.
“I’m scared for our democracy,” said Napan Karen Stratvert. In addition to her other concerns, “I’m just so disappointed with the Republicans for not taking this seriously,” she said.
Samira Morelli of Napa wanted to be at the rally to be one of the people to support impeachment and removal. Morelli, originally from Syria, said Trump is doing “bad things” in her home country as well.
“We can’t be passive about this,” said Shelagh Tighe of Napa. “It’s more important than ever to stand up for our democracy and freedoms.”
Not everyone downtown on Tuesday night agreed.
Wanting to counter the pro-impeachment rally, a smaller group of Trump supporters gathered on the Third Street bridge overlooking Veterans park. They held flags and Trump banners.
John Fitzpatrick of Napa, along with two sons, was with the group.
“I’m glad they’re out here but we have the same right,” said Fitzpatrick of the Impeach and Remove rally group.
He said he wants others to know that “this town isn’t left leaning from top to bottom. We are a quiet minority.”
Fitzpatrick said ultimately he was happy to live in a country where people have the right to attend such gatherings and protest. In other countries, some governments would shut down dissenters on either side, or both, he said. That’s the beauty of America.
